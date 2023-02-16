Walmart gets the attention of shoppers with egg-ceptional prices

Source: Facebook/LEX 18 News

Walmart is known for its everyday low prices on products across the store, but a recent offer of a carton of 18 eggs for $2 at a store in Kentucky raises questions about how this particular location was able to offer a price so far below that which chains are paying for a dozen eggs wholesale.

Newsweek reports that a store in Harrodsburg, KY, was selling the eggs (the size was not specified in the reporting) well below the $2.16 to $2.18 wholesale price currently being paid by retailers in the Midwest for a dozen medium-sized eggs delivered to the store, based on data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s also lower than the $2.11 to $2.14 that most pay when the same size eggs go to a warehouse for distribution to stores.

A search of the local area around Harrodsburg found that Walmart goes up against Aldi, Kroger, C&T Food Market, Save A Lot and La Hacienda.

Reports of the low price had some on social media questioning whether the eggs were near their expiration dates or asking why other retailers were charging so much more, according to Newsweek’s reporting.

A Walmart company spokesperson said that the retailer was able to take advantage of a deal to lower its price and “quickly pass on those savings” to its customers.

A carton of 18 Great Value Large White Eggs this morning was listed at $4.20 on the Walmart site for a local store.

The price of eggs have skyrocketed due to an outbreak of the avian flu that has caused poultry farmers to cull millions of birds from the nation’s flocks. The average price nationally for a dozen grade A eggs was $4.82 in January, up from $1.93 the year before, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The higher prices paid by consumers in recent months have been met with charges of gouging.

Walmart has gained most of the headline attention when it comes to public commitments made by retailers to push back on price hikes in grocery. Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO, in December told CNBC that center store categories posed the biggest challenge in getting prices under control. The retailer has recently warned major consumer packaged goods companies against further increases, Reuters reports.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much are Walmart and other large retailers able to influence pricing on commodities such as eggs? What is the likely story behind Walmart’s 18 eggs for $2 sold at its Harrodsburg, KY store?