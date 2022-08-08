Walmart goes tiny to reach nature-loving vacationers

Photo: Walmart

Walmart has partnered with Getaway, known for its quaint cabins across the U.S., to open a 75-square foot “The General Store by Walmart” store concept on wheels at select Getaway “Outposts.”

Walmart becomes the first official retail partner for Getaway, which plans to add nine new outposts across the U.S. by the end of 2022, reaching 28 locations and 1,000 cabins. Getaway promises guests “disconnected stays in nature” located less than a two-hour drive from major cities. It’s currently averaging above 84 percent occupancy.

Walmart’s “mini-retail experience” will stock FujiFilm cameras, Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Pendleton Outdoor Blankets, Burt’s Bees lip balms as well as books, games, toiletries and other items for hiking and leisure activities.

The mix will include seasonal products, “sourced from Walmart and curated by the outdoor experts at Getaway,” including goods from local businesses. Welcome Kits will be provided at check-in, including ingredients to make s’mores.

Items will also be available online at Walmart’s Getaway landing page for guests to shop before their visit. Walmart told Adweek the Getaway page will include “influencer picks” with curated items as well as recommendations from those renting a Getaway cabin. Walmart will promote the partnership on social media in August when the first store opens at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, TX.

“Walmart’s partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people live better no matter where they are,” said Casey Schlaybaugh, VP, brand marketing, Walmart U.S. “We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway’s experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most.”

Walmart’s core supercenters average 178,000 square feet and it operates about 800 Neighborhood Market stores ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 square feet, but it hasn’t found success with smaller locations. In 2016, a pilot ended for Walmart Express, a concept averaging 15,000 square feet that was designed to reach urban centers and smaller markets. It has one remaining Walmart On Campus mini-convenience store at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville near its headquarters, after closing four in other states in recent years.