Walmart makes a deal to automate and own the last mile
Walmart’s strategy for owning the last mile has come into clearer focus with news that the retailer has acquired the robotics automation specialist Alert Innovation.
The two companies first began working together in 2016 on ways to customize robotic technology for deployment in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs). Walmart began testing Alert Innovation’s Alphabot system in late 2019 at an MFC built into the back of a supercenter in Salem, NH.
The system uses autonomous carts to retrieve and assemble online orders of frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products for pickup and delivery. Associates check each order to assure accuracy and bag the products to go out to customers. Fresh foods continue to be picked by Walmart associates.
A distinguishing feature of the system, according to David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation, Walmart U.S., is that the bots move “horizontally, laterally and vertically across three temperature zones without any lifts or conveyors. This provides fewer space constraints inside the MFC and eliminates the need to pause the entire system for bot maintenance.”
Walmart has continued to put more emphasis on local fulfillment in an effort to deliver orders to customers more quickly and at a lower cost. This is particularly important for the chain that generates most of its revenues in margin-challenged grocery categories.
Scaling the technology, Mr. Guggina writes in a company blog, will help Walmart further build on the strength of its local operations. The chain has 4,700 stores within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population.
Walmart will continue to build on technology investments in its regional distribution centers and its next-generation fulfillment centers (FCs). Earlier this year the retailer announced that it would open four FCs in Joliet, IL; McCordsville, IN; Lancaster, TX; and Greencastle, PA over the next three years.
The FCs feature automated, high-density storage systems that streamline a manual, twelve-step process into five robotics-driven steps: Unload, Receive, Pick, Pack and Ship. In the picking process, warehouse workers only have to wait for a tote to bring the ordered item instead of walking up to nine miles each day across multiple floors to find products.
These next-gen facilities are capable of providing one- or two-day shipping to 75 percent of the population. Walmart will be able to offer the same shipping times to 95 percent of the population when its 31 dedicated e-commerce warehouses are added in.
- Expanding Walmart’s Market Fulfillment Center Capabilities Through Automation – Walmart
- Alert Innovation Signs Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Walmart – Alert Innovation press release
- Is Walmart’s Alphabot what the future of e-grocery fulfillment will look like? – RetailWire
- A New Era of Fulfillment: Introducing Walmart’s Next Generation Fulfillment Centers – Walmart
- Will automated fulfillment centers deliver big results for Walmart? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will Walmart’s acquisition of Alert Innovation mean for its last mile fulfillment? How does the retailer’s use of automation in the supply chain match up against rivals including Amazon, Albertsons, Kroger and Target?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Walmart makes a deal to automate and own the last mile"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Automating its fulfillment centers with automation from Alert Innovation is a smart strategy to reduce lead times for fulfilling omnichannel orders. Most of the big retail players are keenly focused on automating the fulfillment process to speed delivery times. The Holy Grail is automating the true “last mile” of delivery to the customer to improve speed and reduce costs. The last mile is the hardest nut to crack.
Content Marketing Strategist
Walmart’s investment will help to protect its grocery leadership and keep up with rivals’ innovations.
Amazon, Instacart and Kroger set new standards and expectations for fast grocery fulfillment to inspire customer loyalty. We can expect to see more retailers invest in collaborative robots to help workers with efficient, accurate order fulfillment.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
This is an excellent move by Walmart, considering how consumers have accepted grocery pickup at store and/or delivery to home. And with Walmart’s scale and their store proximity to 90 percent of the U.S. population, even small efficiency gains in pick/pack times with bots translate into hundreds of millions of dollars that drop to the bottom line. Clearly this will up the ante for other competitors to leverage technology in new and innovative ways.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
This is laying the groundwork for future automation for Walmart, while ensuring that they keep embracing efficiencies that they will need to leverage their supply chain against their rivals. This is a smart move and will prove to be just one of many that Walmart makes as AI and supply chain become even more important.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
This is a wake-up call for grocers. Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons are leading the investment in MFCs. These highly automated facilities decrease the cost of last-mile deliveries by locating the entire fulfillment process closer to the demand while reducing the order fulfillment cost.
A handful of retailers have the appetite or deep pockets to acquire an established player in the space. Will Walmart’s move force Albertsons to change its strategic partnership with Takeoff and acquire that company? Today, while Kroger and Walmart’s approach to these fulfillment centers varies in number and facility size, both are highly efficient and can process orders in under 30 minutes. The economic logic behind MFCs justifies investments in grocery as online orders’ growth rate continues to increase. The leaders are growing their fulfillment flexibility, cutting down on order-to-customer times, and shrinking their operational costs. The rest of the grocery industry will need to adopt these advanced fulfillment models to remain competitive.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Amazon figured out the last mile, automation, and fulfillment. Walmart (and others) knows how important delivery, shipping, and fulfillment is to maximize their opportunities for revenue and customer retention. This isn’t an experiment. This is what it takes to stay competitive.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
To me, the key is that fresh foods continue to be picked by store associates. This strategically automates the parts of the order that consumers are comfortable with automating, while keeping the human element for the aspect where consumers demand it to be so. I look forward to seeing metrics as to how this maximizes efficiencies over time and if it somehow allows for higher rates of online grocery shopping adoption.