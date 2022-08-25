Walmart+ members get a rewarding new perk

Source: Walmart

Walmart is looking to give its Walmart+ members more reasons to renew their subscriptions.

The retailer, which recently added a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost to Walmart+, has introduced a new way for members to earn points towards future discounts with every purchase they make from the retailer.

Walmart Rewards, as the perk is called, works for members shopping on walmart.com or with the retailer’s app. Walmart+ subscribers will see an option to add rewards on hundreds of the chain’s best-selling items across a wide variety of categories, including grocery, household products and pet care.

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager, Walmart+, wrote in a company blog, “We’re focusing first on providing rewards on items purchased by our members, and over time, we’ll continue to expand the program to deliver new ways to earn rewards.”

Members will be able to bank their rewards in the Walmart wallet in their app or website for added savings on future purchases in the chain’s stores and online. The rewards perk will also free Walmart+ members from having to worry about “fumbling with paper coupons,” wrote Mr. Cracchiolo.

Shoppers will redeem their rewards during the checkout process. Those shopping in stores will scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap “Use Walmart Rewards” to apply a discount to their purchase.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, speaking last week on the company’s earnings call, said that Walmart+ is part of a strategic plan to transform the retailer. “We’re building a different business, and we’re making progress.”

Mr. McMillon later added, “Walmart Plus is an important component of our plan.”

Walmart+ memberships, which cost $98 annually or $12.95 monthly, offer free same- and next-day delivery of groceries and other products from local stores. Subscribers also get free shipping from Walmart fulfillment centers with no order minimum.

Members can fill up with discounted fuel at Walmart, Murphy Oil, Exxon and Mobil stations. They also gain access to Sam’s Club pumps and pricing at clubs.

Walmart+ members also have access to the retailer’s InHome delivery service for an extra $40 per year or $7 a month. InHome members, who pay $148 a year for the service, can now become Walmart+ members and get the service for $138.