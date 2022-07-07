Are Walmart+ members ready to invite the retailer into their homes?

Jul 07, 2022
by George Anderson

Walmart wants its Walmart+ customers to provide access to their refrigerators. The retail giant is now offering a way for its members to combine their Walmart+ membership with the chain’s InHome Delivery Service without breaking the bank.

Walmart+ members, who pay $98 a year or $12.95 a month, may now add InHome for an extra $40 per year or $7 a month. InHome members, who pay $148 a year for the service, can add it to a Walmart+ membership and save $10 a year. The InHome service doesn’t involve any additional fees and is tip-free.

“When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them,” Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money — this is true now more than ever.”

Walmart yesterday said that it is expanding InHome to Austin, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, San Jose and Tampa. The additional markets will nearly double the service’s geographical footprint.

“InHome has one of the highest customer experience ratings in the business, and now we’ve made it even easier to access in even more locations as we grow to reach over 30 million households by the end of the year,” said Whitney Pegden, vice president and general manager, InHome at Walmart.

The retailer announced in January its plans to rapidly expand InHome to markets across the country. Walmart said it would hire and train more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers and build out a fleet of 100 percent all-electric delivery vans to scale the service.

Customers enrolled in Walmart’s program place orders through the retailer’s mobile app and select InHome as the delivery option. Delivery associates use smart entry technology to enter the garages or homes of customers. Their actions are tracked by way of wearable cameras. While Walmart typically uses third-party couriers to deliver groceries, only specially trained employees work in the InHome program.

Walmart launched InHome in 2019 and rolled out Walmart+ in 2020.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect that large numbers of Walmart+ and InHome Delivery Service customers will combine their memberships? What will these dual membership customers mean for Walmart?

"Do you expect that large numbers of Walmart+ and InHome Delivery Service customers will combine their memberships?"

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
17 minutes 13 seconds ago

I never thought this service would take off when it was first introduced, but I stand corrected. This is a service that a good number of consumers seem to actually want, and Walmart’s market expansion is clear evidence of that. Creating greater value from memberships is not only critical for acquiring new members but, in this inflationary period, it’s just as important to retain existing members. This program has the potential to do both for Walmart.

Dion Kenney
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
6 minutes 56 seconds ago

There is a pervasive, and not unwarranted, concern about giving access to powerful companies. While access to our private information is of foremost concern, access to our living space seems like a bridge too far. On paper it may sound like a good idea, but this is likely to get too much resistance to be a viable plan.

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
3 minutes 6 seconds ago

Color me (still) skeptical that this will truly scale. It won’t take much for one bad in-home incident to go viral and scare the small number of people who aren’t already leery of this service away for good.

