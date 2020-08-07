Will Walmart’s best shoppers ditch Amazon Prime for Walmart+?
More than half of Walmart’s top customers have Amazon Prime memberships. Walmart wants them all to itself.
Vox’s Recode reports that the nation’s largest retailer is getting set to officially launch Walmart+, a rebranding of its Delivery Unlimited Grocery service with additional perks. The service, expected to go live this month, was originally set to launch in March or April but was pushed back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The annual subscription program will cost $98, which covers unlimited same-day deliveries of groceries and general merchandise goods from the retailer’s supercenters. Subscribers will be able to reserve delivery time slots and receive notifications of open availability. As a Walmart+ member, they will also have limited access to the retailer’s Express two-hour service, which offers delivery of more than 160,000 products — from grocery and general merchandise to electronics and toys — a perk that costs non-members $10 tacked onto the chain’s standard $7.95 to $9.95 fee.
Other perks of the program will include discounts on fuel purchased at Walmart gas stations, early access to promotional deals on products and a Scan & Go service that would allow members to check out when shopping at the chain’s stores without having to wait in line. Subscribers are also expected to eventually be able to make use of a Walmart+ branded credit card with additional rewards.
The Walmart+ initiative is said to be a priority for the retailer’s chief customer officer Janey Whiteside. The company’s CEO Doug McMillon, Recode reports, has been actively engaged in the project’s planning.
Walmart’s image has been burnished by its ability, primarily in grocery, to keep American household pantries stocked during the pandemic, even as Amazon’s vaunted supply chain was seen to slip up.
Research by Activate Consulting found that page views on Walmart.com were up 91 percent in April, with unique site visitors up nine percent during the month. Walmart posted a 10 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales during its fiscal first quarter as online revenues jumped 74 percent.
- Walmart’s Amazon Prime competitor will launch in July – Recode
- Will a new subscription program be Walmart’s winning answer to Amazon Prime? – RetailWire
- Will Walmart’s customers pay $10 more to get deliveries in two hours? – RetailWire
- Has the pandemic transformed Walmart into an unstoppable force? – RetailWire
- Amazon’s traffic is way up, but others are doing even better during the pandemic – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is it for Walmart’s business to attract the 50 percent of its most important customers who have Amazon Prime memberships to the Walmart+ plan? Do you think Americans will likely choose between Prime and Walmart+ or join both?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Will Walmart’s best shoppers ditch Amazon Prime for Walmart+?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is important for Walmart to get consumers into its ecosystem and, given the penetration of Amazon, that means poaching some customers from Prime. However from the details released about the Walmart+ program, it does not look all that compelling. Amazon offers way more benefits with Prime, including access to digital content like movies and TV shows. It also allows accounts to be integrated with devices such as Echo. Walmart is doing none of that. It’s just a glorified delivery subscription with some fringe benefits. In my view, Walmart is headed in the right direction but it needs to work much harder to outsmart Amazon. That means innovating and doing its own thing, not just trying to emulate what Amazon does.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is another critical move in Walmart’s battle with Amazon. The easiest customers to convert should be your existing customers, and Walmart’s move to minimize these valuable customers “straying” with Amazon is smart. Shoppers want choice, so having both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ is having the best of both worlds. I think existing Walmart online customers will be very attracted to Walmart+, and some additional sales will be made that would have otherwise been lost to Amazon. For the die-hard Amazon Prime customers, I don’t think the new Walmart+ will change their behaviors.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
My Prime membership pays for itself by multiples over the course of a year’s worth of free deliveries. So Walmart doesn’t have to steal me away from Amazon, it just needs to offer the same value on a range of products that might now work with Amazon. Like groceries. Like discounted gasoline. Like two-hour delivery in an emergency. Both are doing back flips to earn the customer’s business. They can co-exist, but Walmart has its work cut out for itself.
Retail Industry Analyst
Walmart has done a remarkable job of converting previously non-Walmart shoppers into Walmart shoppers. It is not reasonable to expect Amazon Prime members to drop their Prime membership and switch to Walmart+. Many Amazon Prime members may opt to add the Walmart+ subscription as it supplements the value they receive from Amazon with free same-day delivery on some merchandise and especially for groceries. Amazon Prime’s additional services like streaming video are too great of a value to give up. Similar to Costco, Walmart’s hope should be to capture supplemental subscriptions not replace Amazon Prime. I don’t see Walmart+ displacing Amazon Prime.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I do not think the true blue Amazon customer will ditch their Prime membership for the Walmart+ membership. While I understand the need to be competitive and stand up to the giant, there will need to be a lot more advantages other than delivery to have a majority of Prime customers to make the switch. I think this is a to-be-determined until Walmart has the advantage to make customers choose them over Amazon.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
The two critical facts that most marketers miss: 1.) your best customers, the heaviest top third of buyers for many brands, buy others more than they buy you; 2.) heavy buyers are the most responsive to advertising in terms of ROAS (absolute increase in sales divided by absolute increase in ad spending).
Putting these facts together, this type of program — with heavy-up advertising weight against your best customers — is exactly the right play for Walmart. Now is the offer exactly right? I’m not sure, but the targeting certainly is on point.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
It’s hard to imagine how significant numbers of Amazon’s truly best customers would migrate if there are not truly compelling reasons to do. While switching costs in the traditional sense are not high, once you’ve paid for Prime and regularly use its strong features, what would be the motivation to switch? Better service? Not likely. Greater assortment? Hardly. Lower price? Well that’s a race to the bottom.
Walmart’s advantage with such a program is its ability to leverage its physical assets in concert with its improving digital capabilities. This might convince shoppers that having both plans are additive. But the dilemma for driving significant membership is you’d have to believe that there are enough consumers who can afford both programs and spend enough annually to get an ROI. It’s hard to imagine Walmart has those type of customers in the kind of numbers they would need.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart+ looks to be a good deal, but it’s not likely to convert Prime customers. The digital (movies, music) aspect is missing, and is a major benefit for Amazon subscribers. Walmart is heading the right way but until it can launch a streaming service or partner with one, this is just another delivery option.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I would think any business would want to attract 50 percent of its most important customers to such a program and Walmart should be no different in wanting that spend and the membership fees, but at what cost? It will be tough to beat Amazon head to head so it’s best for them to go after their most loyal shoppers and the long tail; pulling them further into the ecosystem to increase their CLV with fuel, credit card, etc. Incidentally, I was surprised to see some heavy cross use and wonder what unmet needs Amazon is filling for the Walmart shopper (general merchandise?) and what unmet need Walmart fills for the Amazon shopper (grocery?). I think people who can afford it will do both in order to maximize their benefit. This is an exciting development and it would be fun to see the scenarios they are running on whom to target.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
They will co-exist I suspect — due to the rest of the perks that come with Prime. I think Walmart’s edge will be groceries and then other products. Amazon’s is other products and then groceries. As long as online with delivery keeps growing for grocery, there’s plenty of room for two.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Walmart+ is a smart option for the retailer and will continue to grow the business but Amazon Prime customers are not necessarily Walmart customers and the fee may not be worth it for many. Plus, as many others have mentioned, where is the digital benefit?