Has the pandemic transformed Walmart into an unstoppable force?
Walmart has long been one of the retailers noted for performing at a high level when facing down natural disasters and economic tumult. The same has remained true in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has in some way disrupted the professional and personal lives of virtually every American.
The retailer posted a 10 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales during its first fiscal quarter as consumers loaded up on food, consumables, health and wellness products and some general merchandise categories. CNBC reports that Walmart’s comp results were nearly three percent above Wall Street expectations.
Walmart also benefited from a 74 percent jump in online sales during the quarter as its grocery pickup and delivery services were in high demand. The retailer’s performance during the quarter was double its results for the same period in 2019.
“More than ever, the news this quarter is our amazing associates,” said Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon. “They are rising to the challenge to serve our customers and our communities. I’m proud of how they’re adapting and performing. Our omnichannel strategy, enabling customers to shop in seamless, flexible ways, is built for serving the needs of customers during this crisis and in the future.”
Last month, Walmart sought to build on its omnichannel advantage with the announced launch of Express Delivery, whereby customers pay $10 to receive groceries, general merchandise, electronics and toys category purchases within two hours. The retailer is expanding the service, which began as a 100-store pilot last month, to 2,000 stores.
Walmart, which had been offering a senior shopping hour in its stores since late March, added a daily pickup hour in April so older customers, first responders and others at-risk from COVID-19 can get their grocery orders.
In some under-the-radar news, Walmart announced that it was discontinuing Jet.com. The company pointed to the strength of walmart.com for the decision while crediting the Jet acquisition as being “critical to accelerating” its omnichannel strategy.
Walmart also said it was discontinuing earnings guidance going forward in light of business uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you surprised at the size of Walmart’s sales increase during its first quarter? Do you think this type of year-over-year growth is likely to become the norm for Walmart while the pandemic continues and perhaps even beyond?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
With governments closing almost all of your competitors that are left, after you’ve made most consumers have to come to you because of destroyed local alternatives, plus having the resources to offer online, BOPIS, etc., and having groceries so you can be seen as essential during the pandemic, how couldn’t you have an amazing quarter? An amazing playbook.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
A playbook driven as much or more by good fortune and government imposed conditions than their own doing, wouldn’t you say?
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Well let’s not forget the solid execution that went into this “fortunate” event — including hiring a massive number of people and flowing a lot more product through to the stores during the mad scramble of broken supply chains. A 10 percent increase at Walmart’s volume is like adding another entire retail chain all within a month.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Agreed Peter! You can only take advantage of an opportunity if you are already prepared to do so.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Mega stores such as Walmart, Target and Costco that offer groceries plus other items such as apparel and home goods prospered during the pandemic. Walmart had been working on all the right things during past year (improved online and omni-channel capabilities, curbside pickup, home delivery and express delivery) and they were as ready as any retailer for the pandemic. Their first quarter sales increase is not surprising and we should expect to see positive results from Target and Costco. While the new customers these stores attracted during the pandemic and increased loyalty from current customers that appreciate the value of a one-stop shopping experience will have a lasting impact on sales, the impact will soften as other “non-essential” retail stores begin to open.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Walmart has the scale and agility to capitalize on the opportunity. Besides essentials and food, Walmart and Target are the only go-to places for all non-essentials that were served by Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, indie retailers, etc.
One cannot fault Walmart for taking advantage of the situation but, the fact is, a good portion of the growth in non-essentials is at the expense of other retailers. The after effects will also be there as most of the retailers take time to find their footing again. Some customers will have permanently moved to Walmart.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m actually surprised that the gain wasn’t even bigger, but still congrats to Walmart. More illuminating is the fact that they have suspended guidance. When the competition opens back up and unemployment is at catastrophic levels, “business uncertainties” is the gentle way of expressing it.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
No surprise at all – in fact, if they didn’t post this type of results, then I would be surprised. While a footnote, the jet.com shutdown continues to show how Walmart made strategic acquisitions to grow their e-commerce business exponentially then wound down those operations. I would not be surprised if Bonobos is divested next.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
This was not an overnight phenomenon. Walmart already made the necessary and crucial investments in technology and innovation. The big-box giant essentially leveraged what they are calling “digital excellence” and has capitalized on the moment, by transforming the customer experience through innovation and utilizing the unique store, grocery, and most importantly their people assets.
Walmart was already well-positioned, with the right unified commerce operating model, to meet the needs of its customers across both physical and digital shopping channels. They have recently invested $10 billion into their digital transformation initiatives and into positioning innovative technology solutions to mitigate the last mile, and remain an agile, flexible, scalable company that’s able to dominate the market.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
No surprise at all – when government-imposed conditions turn you into the only game in town, yes, you’re going to have amazing uplift in both online and in-store sales. What is really impressive is Walmart’s ability to handle this surge without issues. Whereas Amazon has struggled in many cases to fulfill online orders, Walmart doesn’t seem to have missed a beat. It is an interesting side note, worth its own discussion, that they are finally putting an end to jet.com, showing us they no longer need it to drive online sales. Perhaps the most telling bit of information is the removal of guidance for the year. Despite this quarterly surge, even the mighty Walmart is uncertain about the rest of the year!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Walmart was in the right place at the right time and was capable of taking advantage of the opportunity like no other retailer could. And good for them!
But it is a blip. We will see the numbers fall back to more realistic and historical trends post-pandemic. The gains that will not fall back are the gains that http://www.walmart.com has made as many new customers experienced the site and will remain with it.
Content Marketing Strategist
Walmart’s remarkable Q1 sales increase makes sense for consumer and competitive reasons.
Consumers’ average transaction value rose as they bought an abundance of essentials to minimize their shopping frequency. After a 14-day quarantine, our family spent $700 Canadian ($500 U.S.) in a single Walmart visit.
Walmart also faced less competition, as only grocery and pharmacy channels stayed open throughout the pandemic. Meanwhile, smaller rivals across categories are becoming insolvent due to high overhead and minimal foot traffic.
Over the longer term, such huge year-over-year growth rates likely aren’t sustainable. Aggressive competition from Amazon, dollar store chains, discounters and grocers will try to erode Walmart’s impressive early gains.
Yet Walmart will prosper from soaring global demand for affordable products. Job losses, economic uncertainty and the pandemic’s ambiguous duration have made Walmart’s low cost leadership magnetic for value shoppers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I was surprised at how good the company’s in-stock position was compared to both regional and mammoth competitors (Amazon). And so hell froze over and Walmart became my first choice when I ordered merchandise, not just in grocery, but other categories too.
I like its treatment of its employees, I like its in-stock position, I like the honesty. Good job and they’ve won me over.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Walmart’s sales increase was to be expected. It’s the biggest grocery retailer by some margin and has one of the best store networks of any retailer. As such, more customers turned to it during the crisis. What is revealing is how fast online sales rose. It underlines the change in consumer habits and shows that all the investments Walmart has put into e-commerce are paying dividends. Will Walmart emerge from this stronger? Yes, but it can’t rest: other value players are growing, Kroger is investing in online, and Amazon still has big ambitions in grocery. Walmart has to keep moving to retain its top spot!