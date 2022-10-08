Does Walmart+ need a video streaming deal to compete with Amazon Prime?

6 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images
Aug 10, 2022
by George Anderson

Walmart is looking to add video streaming as a perk for joining its Walmart+ subscription plan, according to numerous reports.

The retailer in recent weeks has held talks with executives at Comcast, Disney and Paramount as it assesses what types of programming would be best received by its subscribers.

It is unclear what level of interest the streaming companies would have in such a relationship. Comcast owns Peacock, Disney offers Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, and Paramount operates Paramount+ and Showtime.

Walmart+ memberships, which cost  $98 annually or $12.95 monthly, offer free same- and next-day delivery of groceries and other products from local stores. Subscribers also get free shipping from Walmart fulfillment centers with no order minimum.

Members can fill up with discounted fuel at Walmart, Murphy Oil, Exxon and Mobil stations. They also gain access to Sam’s Club pumps and pricing at clubs. Walmart+ members use the retailer’s mobile app to access Scan & Go for contact-free checkouts when shopping in the chain’s stores.

Walmart has added a free six-month Spotify trial membership as a recruitment tool. Last month it announced that Walmart+ members could gain access to its InHome delivery service for an extra $40 per year or $7 a month added to their subscription plan. InHome members, who pay $148 a year for the service, can now become Walmart+ members and get the service for $138.

The retailer’s interest in adding a streaming service or services to its Walmart+ plan is a clear response to rival Amazon.com, which offers free Prime Video as part of its $139 annual subscription plan and $14.99 monthly option.

Walmart’s talks with Comcast, Disney and Paramount are not the first time that it has looked at streaming as a means to gain market share. The retailer acquired Vudu in 2010 and sold it a decade later to Fandango.

The retailer has also developed a relationship with the Roku streaming platform service. The two companies in June announced a shoppable ad deal.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is a video streaming deal what Walmart+ needs to compete with Amazon Prime? Will the fact that Walmart does not have a programming service of its own like Amazon be a competitive plus or minus in this scenario?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"I don’t think consumers would be interested enough in yet another streaming service enough to do much to move the needle on Walmart+ membership sales."

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Join the Discussion!

6 Comments on "Does Walmart+ need a video streaming deal to compete with Amazon Prime?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
42 minutes 16 seconds ago

Amazon Prime is a holistic ecosystem that does well beyond free delivery. People use it for multiple reasons, which maximizes penetration, and the wide array of benefits aids retention. Walmart+ is more one-dimensional and I have always maintained that Walmart needs to add more bells and whistles to boost membership and secure retention – even more so now that consumers are hard pressed and are looking to maximize value. That said, streaming is nice but Walmart needs to think more creatively rather than just copy what is already being done by others.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
31 minutes 57 seconds ago

Walmart has already tried this, and they decided to get out of the video business some years later. I understand this is meant to be on par with Amazon and to sell products through Walmart+, but it is not needed. I had a conversation with friends on this very topic last night, and their response was that it’s not necessary – there is a Walmart in close proximity to homes and there is no need to order something that you can go get in about 5 minutes. Plus there are way too many streaming services as it is now.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
20 minutes ago

Effective strategy is not based on “what’s the other guy doing?” It’s based on “what resources do we have or can we get, and how do we best deliver value?” Amazon’s enormous server farms and database technology prowess makes content streaming a reasonable use of powerful resources. Walmart’s strengths, while prodigious, have historically been in logistics, inventory management, and vendor management. It is not easy to see how this lends itself easily to a streaming service model.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
19 minutes 14 seconds ago

I’ve been massively impressed with Walmart+. I recently started using it after I got a bit fed up with their rival’s huge out-of-stock issues. The experience, in many ways, is better than their competition, including Amazon. But — I do watch a fair bit of Prime Video. It helps that I have an Alexa TV.

I think a video service with a broad enough assortment of titles would be an interesting offer for Walmart. That said, I also think their opportunity for this passed a while ago. Amazon, Hulu, Netflix — at this point, I don’t think consumers would be interested enough in yet another streaming service enough to do much to move the needle on Walmart+ membership sales.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Co-founder, RSR Research
11 minutes 56 seconds ago

Well, it’d be fine if they offered an existing service, but to build their own? I think that ship has sailed. A deal with — maybe Disney — would be the best idea.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
10 minutes 58 seconds ago

When you sit down to the poker table, the one thing you must do is throw in your ante. In other words, you must get into the game to win. No free rides. One option is the only one: if you play — you get involved. Ante up.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"I don’t think consumers would be interested enough in yet another streaming service enough to do much to move the needle on Walmart+ membership sales."

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Take Our Instant Poll

How important is a video streaming service for Walmart+ to level the playing field with Amazon Prime?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 