Was Burger King smart to showcase moldy Whoppers?
In a dramatic example of reverse-advertising, Burger King launched a campaign showcasing a moldy, aging version of its iconic Whopper to support the chain’s shift away from preservatives and artificial flavors.
The unconventional marketing effort includes a TV commercial, “The Moldy Whopper,” showing an all-natural Whopper in a time-lapse video rotting over the course of 34 days. Dina Washington’s 1959 hit “What a Difference A Day Makes” plays in the background. By the end of the 45-second commercial, the Whopper is consumed by green fungus.
Burger King wrote on Twitter, “The beauty of real food is that it gets ugly.”
Burger King joins Chipotle, McDonald’s, Panera and others in removing artificial ingredients following a wider food industry trend towards natural and clean eating. McDonald’s switch last year from frozen to fresh beef led to a spike in burger sales for the first time in five years.
Burger King has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in most European countries and will do so across its U.S. restaurants by the end of 2020. The chain has already removed artificial colors and flavors from other core menu items.
Responses to the campaign on social media and elsewhere have run widely negative. Many said the campaign ruined their appetite.
“Food advertising has to have some ‘taste appeal,’ something that pleases the eyes and senses and make your mouth watery,” wrote Avi Dan CEO of Avidan Strategies, a marketing agency, on Forbes.com. Mr. Dan also said he isn’t sure preservatives in food are a big concern for Burger King customers.
But the campaign drew major attention. The ad has been viewed nearly 1.7 million times so far on YouTube. Restaurant Business also asked its Twitter followers about the campaign and found a few believing the shock was necessary to change perceptions. Wrote one, “It’s good. (1) We are talking about it. (2) QSR food has the perception problem that it is not real food due to the additives, this hits it on the head.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Was “The Moldy Whopper” campaign an effective way for Burger King to draw attention its rollout of preservative-free burgers? Do you see a better way to introduce the shift away from preservatives and artificial flavors?
7 Comments on "Was Burger King smart to showcase moldy Whoppers?"
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Burger King was going for the shock and awe technique in modern advertising. While the company’s move to preservative-free foods is commendable, showing a rotting, moldy Whopper has had mixed results — especially on social media. However the company made a bold statement and, even with mixed reviews, Burger King received quite a bit of publicity both good and bad over the last week.
In the age of trust and transparency around sustainable and healthy ingredients, Burger King and other companies have made strides to provide healthier fast food options, however in the age of social media intensity, there are other more effective and less shocking ways to change perceptions.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
I am not a big fan of the moldy Whopper campaign, as it makes me less interested in going to Burger King. A disgusting moldy burger is probably not the best way to communicate the message of preservative-free burgers. A better approach could be to show ground beef coming out of a meat grinder and immediately formed into a burger and grilled over a flame.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The is no question that the moldy Whopper ads drew a lot of attention. It has been reported on most, if not all, of the news channels. The question is, did the ad itself draw attention or did the message behind it? It’s not a very scientific poll but, based on people I spoke to, the message was lost in the graphic way the Whopper aged.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
While Burger King got a lot of media coverage with its moldy burger, it’s not likely to see a sales uplift from it. Unless Burger King is willing to continue down a path of health and sustainability, the attention will fade just like the lettuce on that burger.
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
As an academic exercise in how to draw attention to a product claim, it may be successful on some level, but, speaking personally, I will never be able to unsee that moldy burger.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is surely an attention grabbing play. Now that they got attention, Burger King can certainly do a more traditional ad to reinforce the positives of fresh ingredients.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
So it’s gross, but it makes me feel a whole lot better than seeing photos of 10-year-old Twinkies that look the same as the day they were made.