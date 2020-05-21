Was the $3.3 billion Walmart spent on Jet.com worth it?
When Walmart acquired Jet.com for $3 billion-plus in 2016, the move raised some eyebrows. Why would the world’s largest retailer invest that amount of cash in an Amazon.com-like startup when it looked like it could take years to reach profitability, if ever? Now that Walmart has announced that it is closing Jet.com after less than four years, the question is whether the deal was worth it.
In a CNBC interview, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said with 20/20 hindsight, he would do the Jet deal “all over again” adding “If you look at the trajectory of our business, it changed when we made that acquisition.”
Back in 2016, Mr. McMillon pointed to five reasons for the Jet deal:
- Offering Walmart more ways to serve existing customers online while attracting new ones;
- Helping Walmart to build on its e-commerce foundation and accelerate digital sales growth;
- Delivering a complementary customer base of “urban Millennials” that do not typically shop at Walmart;
- Adding new executive talent, specifically in the person of Marc Lore, the online startup’s founder;
- Bringing it expertise in saving consumers time and money to Walmart.
Walmart, Mr. McMillon told CNBC, benefited greatly from the Jet acquisition. In fact, looking at the goals laid out in 2016, it appears as though Jet largely fulfilled the promise that Mr. McMillon saw in it when the deal was struck.
“Not only did we pick up Marc Lore … we picked up fulfillment centers — a lot of expertise that ended up paying off,” he said.
Walmart, he added, also gained access to younger, more affluent consumers since the acquisition and has also been able to create relationships with brands that previously had no interest in working with the retail giant.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the Jet.com acquisition has paid off for Walmart? Where do you see strengths in Walmart’s digital business performance and where do you see opportunities for further gain?
11 Comments on "Was the $3.3 billion Walmart spent on Jet.com worth it?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
The question of whether or not the purchase of Jet.com was worth it on the surface may appear to be a no, but when reading the comments made by Doug McMillon, it may have made sense. It’s not uncommon for a business executive to defend a corporate move no matter what the truth might be, but McMillon made some compelling points that could show that the short-lived investment paid off in the long run. Walmart continues to do well, even during this challenging pandemic period, so I think they know what is best for them. In time, we may learn that others may disagree with the Jet.com purchase, and the money may have been better spent on other investments, but until then, I accept Mr. McMillon’s comments as being a valid argument.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Yes, Jet.com paid off for Walmart. Jet.com brought talent and digital knowhow to Bentonville, putting pressure on the Walmart team to grow and stretch out of decades of the status quo. That being said, when it comes to product and product presentation, Walmart is still Walmart in terms of look and feel and mindset. Due to Jet.com, Walmart.com is viable.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is one acquisition that the buyer can afford to write off if needed. So it is almost a case of no harm, no foul. The ROI is all soft and qualitative.
If looked at from a financial perspective, it didn’t pay off. But then Walmart is smart to recognize the qualitative value (or are telling themselves it was worth it) and cut the losses when it didn’t make sense quantitatively.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In purely financial terms, the deal wasn’t worth the money Walmart spent on it. Jet.com has not played out and delivered what Walmart wanted it to deliver. However I am not completely critical of the move as Walmart was right to experiment and to try something new; this is exactly what Amazon does and why Amazon is so successful. I also believe Jet.com brought in talent to Walmart and helped Walmart evolve its wider e-commerce proposition. These things are intangible compared to the actual financials, but they are nonetheless important.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I do think the Jet.com acquisition has paid off for Walmart, along with the other investments the company made in creating a robust e-commerce operation. At the end of the day, it appears Walmart was the most successful retailer out there during the lockdown.
I don’t think Mr. McMillon gives himself enough credit, however. It has been his policies, much less arrogant and worker-appreciative than his predecessors that have made Walmart less of a pariah for higher-end customers. I’m not sure I’m ready to handle a Walmart store, but during the pandemic I found the company to have far more reliable inventory than its peers, including the vaunted Amazon. I was a tough sell, personally, but I’m now sold.
Opportunity for further gain is in cleaning up the stores. But I wouldn’t want to see Walmart lose its core customer, either.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Strategic acquisitions such as what Walmart did back in 2016 with Jet.com are just what it takes for companies to drive their internal digital transformation plans. Acquiring the e-commerce marketplace is a classic case where industry experts may have questioned it at the time, however, Doug McMillon and the Walmart leadership team had the long game strategy in mind.
As the Walmart team took their aggressive steps towards their digital transformation plans, acquiring Jet.com enabled the company to target new tools, talent, capabilities, and brand differentiators, as well as enhancing the value proposition and cross channel customer experience. In addition, the acquisition continues to pay dividends as the acquisition enabled Walmart to enter new categories and channels to improve growth. This was achieved by broadening the product and service offerings and acquiring new Millennial/Gen Z customers.
The transformation shifts have also been put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walmart has been able to meet the increased digital commerce demands.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart’s investment in Jet.com was a smart one for all the reasons given. As an added bonus, Walmart took Jet.com off the market as a competitor. I think a lot of Walmart’s success in the current crisis has been due to lessons learned from Jet.com.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Acquisitions aren’t only to add revenue to the coffers — the knowledge gained and the talent that took Walmart to a new level (as witnessed last quarter) were all well worth the relative pocket change involved in the transaction. They had to take a leap to get close to Amazon’s level, and they did. So, to me: victory. Good call. P.S.: another one to add to the pile of good calls this last decade.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Walmart had to play catch-up in the digital landscape so as not to lose additional marketshare to Amazon. So they “paid to play.” And it worked – the knowledge gained from the Jet.com team has created a Walmart.com shopping experience that is in my opinion better than Amazon’s for a variety of reasons. They are gaining new customers daily because of this.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’ll play nay-sayer today. The whole idea of Jet.com didn’t make sense in the first place (shipping a gallon of bleach?) and the sky-high price that Walmart paid was jarring. I’m sure there were learnings from this experience, but $3.3 billion is a bridge too far.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s “fail fast” and then there’s “fail fast and LEARN.” Jet.com may have been an expensive tutorial, but it appears to be paying dividends.