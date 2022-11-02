What is it about Amazon’s retail profitability that we just don’t get?
If my Twitter and LinkedIn feeds are even a small indication, there remains a wide-spread belief that Amazon.com makes little or no money in “retail”, and that its wildly profitable Amazon Web Services (AWS) division continues to subsidize the company’s phenomenal e-commerce growth.
While true for many years, it certainly isn’t the case any longer. But it also speaks to the broader issue of comparing Amazon’s retail business on the basis of traditional retailer metrics. It’s time for a radical rethink.
Unfortunately, the way Amazon reports its earnings makes it difficult to glean the relative profit contribution of its various business segments. While AWS is clearly a huge and growing cash cow, even on a relatively simplistic segment analysis basis, it’s pretty likely that North American Retail is generating plenty of cash.
As Benedict Evans, Jason Goldberg and others have been pointing out, the largest, fastest growing and most profitable part of Amazon’s retail operations is its marketplace. Here, Amazon owns no inventory and receives a fat fee on the nearly $400 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value) it helps sell. Since third-party sales largely leverage the same fulfillment network as its first-party sales — where Amazon does in fact operate like a more traditional retailer — there is no way for outsiders to precisely determine relative profit margins. Given the escalating commissions and inventory-holding savings, it’s hard to imagine that Amazon would allow this part of its business to grow if it weren’t profitable.
But the big reveal in last week’s earning report was Amazon’s confirmation of the size of its advertising business. At over $31 billion, it’s now likely Amazon’s most profitable line of business. Critically, this business simply does not exist without retail. The size and growth of retail enables the massive profitability of advertising.
The idea of using one product line to help sell another is far from new. Polaroid sold cameras to make money on the film. Gillette sells razors to make money on blades. Costco still derives the vast majority of its earnings from membership fees, not selling products. And on and on.
Analyzing a typical retail business is pretty straightforward. With Amazon, not so much.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What areas of Amazon’s business do you think are most lucrative and how is retail tied to its overall strategy? Can traditional retailer metrics be used to measure Amazon’s retail performance, and is there a point in trying?
13 Comments on "What is it about Amazon's retail profitability that we just don't get?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
From everything I have seen, I believe Amazon is profitable in retail. Maybe not wildly profitable, but profitable nonetheless. Of course, Amazon uses its retail business and its customer base to make profits in other areas – such as advertising. That is not unique; many other retailers like Kroger and Walmart have always made – and are now increasingly making – money from marketing opportunities which they sell to third parties. However at the end of the day, Amazon has always been willing to sacrifice some short-term profitability in favor of long-term innovation. Wall Street accepts that from Amazon much more than it does from many other retailers.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Doubling fulfillment capacity and doubling employee count in two years + generational COVID-19 expenses equals much larger than expected expenses. Many of them one-time.
In 2022, this will be reduced and too much is being made of this. The “retail” business just gets saddled with these expenses that are not really “operating the retail business.”
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I don’t think AWS “subsidizes” the rest of the company by any means, but any good merchant will tell you, diversify your assortment and you’ll survive a lot longer than if you don’t. So by even having that option, Amazon is proving they will be around for a long, long time. And if you don’t think having a broad range of services is important vs putting all your eggs in one basket, just check on Peloton — see how they’re doing.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Perfectly said. I don’t know any company with a better strategic plan for the future than Amazon.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The Amazon Marketplace and their AWS offerings are a significant part of Amazon’s revenue and profitability metrics. However Amazon has recently revealed how sizable its advertising business model has become. Amazon said its advertising business is growing 32 percent and booked over $31 billion last year.
Amazon’s winning strategies include not being tied to the traditional retail metrics. Their rate of revenue increases, relentless diversification strategies, AWS, and now their advertising operating model is a winning combination. It is key to consider that advertising is still tiny by Amazon standards, according to the company’s earnings statement, representing 7 percent of total revenue in the fourth quarter. Advertising gives Amazon twice the revenue that physical stores do, and it’s more sizable than the company’s subscription services, including Prime memberships.
President, Protonik
I continue to doubt Amazon profit in retail-like sales. What’s not mentioned here is that North America includes digital content as well as Amazon devices – commonly sold in traditional retail and likely in huge volume.
But, suppose Marketplace makes up for vast losses in retail-like sales and is a huge portion of their ever growing billions dumped into shipping costs, it has taken them 26 years underwritten by investors and delayed payments to vendors. It remains an abuse of power to have done that to create AWS – a monopoly abuse of power. Amazon needs to face government action as a result.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Amazon competes with fast fashion retailers in its apparel business. Clothes are inexpensive, arrive quickly, and are on trend. I’m not surprised by the possibility that it does well – I’m hearing more and more people say they’ve bought apparel, at least, from Amazon recently.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I still have trouble viewing Amazon as a “profitable retailer.” More like an e-commerce retailer with a wildly profitable side gig — advertising. And never mind AWS. The advertising creates enormous opportunities for Amazon. I once thought Google was in the “information” or “search” business. Until I heard Eric Schmidt say that they were flat out in the advertising business. I don’t view Google as a retailer, but they do a pretty great of leveraging the internet to make money in advertising.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Back in my day, the money retailers extorted for cooperation from vendors far surpassed the straight profit from the retail business itself.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Content Marketing Strategist
While we know Amazon as a B2C leader, it’s also a B2B powerhouse.
Selling digital ads, logistics services and its own tech (like Just Walk Out) to other businesses is lucrative. These B2B offerings elevate the retail game by connecting retailers and brands with omnichannel shoppers. Retail strategically helps Amazon reach the masses, shape consumer habits and modernize industry standards.
Traditional retailer metrics could be misleading, as we aren’t comparing apples to apples. Unlike its retail rivals, Amazon is a digital mastermind that happens to sell merchandise.
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
A marketplace is always going to be more profitable than selling your own inventory.
In traditional retail, for every order, you have the cost of inventory, and the cost of fulfillment. And you don’t make money until you sell the inventory. In short, you make money once. Amazon’s marketplace model is far more lucrative. Why?
Because on orders “fulfilled by Amazon” they can make money four ways.
And they make money even before an item is sold.
So is Amazon making money from their “retail business”? Absolutely.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
For Amazon, AWS is a BIG winner. Amazon’s retail business is more than selling merchandise. It’s about “partners” (resellers), warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, advertising and more. So, measurement compared to other retailers must be different. It’s not just sales of what’s “on the shelf” or the webpage.