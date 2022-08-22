What should the free shipping threshold be?
Kohl’s said its online sales in the second quarter benefited from higher conversion rates, driven largely by a move to lower its free shipping threshold on order size to $49 from $75.
On the retailer’s analyst call, Michelle Gass, CEO, said the company made the threshold reduction “to be more competitive.”
Among competitors, Macy’s currently offers free shipping with a minimum $25 purchase, down from as high as a $99 threshold in 2019. Free shipping kicks in at $49 at Belk and Boscov’s, $75 at JCPenney, $89 at Bealls and $150 at Dillard’s. Among upscale stores, shipping is free with no minimums at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks and Von Maur.
The free shipping threshold is $35 at both Walmart and Target. Amazon in 2017 reduced its requirement for non-Prime members to $25 from $35.
Among more niche sellers, free shipping starts at $35 at Best Buy, $39 at Bed Bath & Beyond, $40 for Barnes & Noble, $45 at both Home Depot and Lowe’s, $50 at L.L.Bean and $65 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Formulas have been developed to calculate the free shipping threshold by measuring the degree to which the cut-off order value motivates consumers to add more items or abandon their shopping carts. A Wharton study estimates shoppers will spend 30 percent more to qualify for free shipping.
For many retailers, the calculation has to take into account loyalty and credit card programs that use free shipping as an incentive. Kohl’s credit card holders earn free shipping without any minimum order required if they spend at least $600 or more annually. At Old Navy, shoppers earn free shipping on orders over $50 only when joining the free Navyist program.
Some membership programs, such as Amazon Prime ($139 per year), Walmart Plus ($98 per year) and Barnes & Noble’s B&N Membership ($25 annually), employ free shipping as a primary perk.
Waiving shipping fees has also been used as a promotion tactic during holiday selling periods. Finally, retailers may lose some benefits of in-store pickup if a low free shipping threshold acts as a disincentive.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should the order size threshold for free shipping be determined? Should other factors (e.g., membership or credit card perks, potential free shipping promotions, incentivizing in-store pickup) count most in calculating the threshold order size?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is a complex determination process. Because there are so many factors involved the threshold dollar amount is not something that can be plucked out of the air. Whatever calculation retailers use to determine the threshold, the result should be a profitable transaction for the retailers and attractive enough to the customer. And therein lies the quandary.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Good points Bob! The reality is that retailers need to make decisions that will protect margins and profitablity. The gross margins on products need to be able to absorb the shipping costs otherwise retailers need to charge shipping fees or adjust their pricing models to reflect the shipping costs. As Bob mentioned, this can cause a quandary, when customers expect free shipping.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Ultimately, the order size threshold for shipping is individual to the retailer based on their costs and competitive dynamic. Competitive pressure is what’s driving order price and free shipping and retailers must respond to competitive pressure or risk being seen as uncompetitive. Creating programs that include credit card and membership perks in the free shipping calculation may be able to blunt the margin impact and create some differentiation, but it’s all an attempt to preserve margin which is very hard to do.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The costs of servicing online orders have soared, not least because gas and diesel prices are extremely high. However retailers have trained consumers to expect free or no-cost delivery so the market won’t bear high shipping fees. And there are plenty of players in the market, like Amazon, who offer low or no cost delivery. However all of this is taking its toll on the bottom line and that toll is growing. That’s why some retailers are taking action in areas like charging for returns – something that helps them, but doesn’t add too much friction to the sales process.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe customer loyalty should be the determinate of shipping costs. If you use the 80/20 rule where 20 percent of your customers generate 80 percent of sales, then those customers should have free or no-cost shipping. And for most retail categories, the spend amount should not exceed $50. Getting a handle on returns should also play into the calculation as returns are by far the biggest margin erosion component. Retailers need to figure out how to improve reverse logistics. Serialized RFID could help justify lower free-shipping thresholds, because it optimizes speed and accuracy and reduces fraud.
Is the shopper using shipping costs to decide where to purchase or whether they want delivery or BOPIS? In other words, retailers will want to weigh the trade-off of shipping threshold against driving traffic inside their stores. I would hope that retailers are doing major testing of various options and messages. Free shipping can be a buffer to inflationary pricing, too. But what happens when inflation cools off?