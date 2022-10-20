What would adding smell to virtual reality tech mean to retail?

Oct 20, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Demonstrating the potential of adding smell to virtual reality (VR), researchers led by Stockholm University recently created a “wine tasting game” in which the user smells wine in a virtual wine cellar and gets points if their guess on aromas in each wine is correct.

The researchers hope their open-source technology can not only elevate game development, but expand smell-VR technology to other areas, such as commercial applications like retail.

Adding scent to virtual worlds has been explored since soon after the first virtual reality headsets arrived in the nineties, but a number of startups are recently drawing attention for experimenting with the technology. With the metaverse drawing skepticism, some feel virtual reality needs to move beyond only sight and sound.

“It’s critical that scent be [part of] metaverse development . . . or we’re completely limiting the potential,” Aaron Wisniewski, CEO at OVR Technology, a Vermont-based smell-VR tech start-up, recently told Fast Company. “Smell has this profound effect over who we are, how we feel, what we do, what we buy, who we love.”

Smells are believed to have a stronger link to memory and emotion than any of the other senses. According to a study reported by the Marketing Society, approximately 75 percent of all the emotions experienced are generated by what people smell rather than what they hear or see.

Recent studies have further linked the loss of smell due to COVID-19 to depression and anxiety.

To old-timers and some skeptics, infusing smell into VR recalls Smell-O-Vision, Hollywood’s failed attempt from the late 1950s to incorporate smells into films.

In a recent article for Wired, Jude Stewart, author of “Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell,” writes that while smell-VR tech has become more “convincing,” challenges include limits on the number of smell cartridges per headset. He advises a go-slow approach.

Mr. Stewart wrote, “Inserting smells into VR can distract, overwhelm or repulse. But used sparingly, and designed to fit the right context and coordinated with the other senses, playing with smell — even distorting it — can render a strange world more human.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would adding smell to virtual reality tech mean to retail? Does the metaverse need scent to succeed?

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
23 minutes 45 seconds ago

Smell is a vital sense. However scents are also incredibly complex and I wonder, beyond the basics, how faithfully they can be reproduced. Quite honestly, outside some applications such as gaming, most of the metaverse looks like a joyless, pixelated video game. Until the metaverse moves beyond being a cheap facsimile of real life it will remain an irrelevance to the majority of consumers.

Ryan Mathews
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
22 minutes 39 seconds ago

Jude Stewart is right. Smells are tough and can as easily take away from a VR experience as they add to it. Then there are all the delivery issues. But all that said a true “metaverse” – another buzzword I’m starting to gag on – experience would be fully immersive, and that means it would engage and involve all five senses. There is no “Metaverse,” just a series of proprietary platforms that don’t need smell, but if there is ever going to be “The Metaverse” as in a single location like there is “The Internet” it would probably need smells.

Lucille DeHart
Lucille DeHart
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
22 minutes 14 seconds ago

I smell something brewing! Adding scent to VR will be a win as long as users have the option to turn it on and off. Think back to the Cinnabon days at the malls where customers were lured from all areas to the kiosk to have a taste of that heavenly bun. Candle companies, A&F, and many other concepts have understood the power of scent in stimulating shopper demand. VR will follow suit.

Nicola Kinsella
Nicola Kinsella
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
13 minutes 56 seconds ago

I agree with the need to be able to turn it on and off. While lots of people like scents (hence candle and perfume popularity) many get headaches from them or just find them really off-putting. So giving consumers control will be key.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
7 minutes 41 seconds ago

Walking by a candle store makes me gag. And therein lies the problem with smell. One person’s inhale is another person’s gag.

DeAnn Campbell
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
13 minutes 28 seconds ago

Scent is in the nose of the beholder. We all perceive smells and tastes differently so a light floral scent to one person could smell like day old gym socks to another. This might trigger an initial visit to try it out as a novelty, but I can see it quickly becoming annoying. Like all things with the metaverse, it’s a little too “forced festive” in trying to make something seem more relevant than it really is.

