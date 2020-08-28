What would Walmart do with TikTok if its bid with Microsoft succeeds?
Walmart really wants a piece of TikTok and the 100 million Americans who use the short-form video app.
The retailer announced yesterday that it would join Microsoft in its bid to acquire TikTok’s business in the U.S. Microsoft is also bidding to buy TikTok’s Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations.
Walmart had previously been part of a group with Google parent Alphabet and SoftBank that was also interested in acquiring TikTok but abandoned its effort. Joined with Microsoft, the two now appear to be competing with Oracle to determine who has the winning bid.
The retailer issued a statement yesterday regarding its interest in acquiring TikTok.
“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok U.S. in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators.”
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is considering bids for the app, which has been downloaded over two billion times since its launch, after coming under public pressure from President Donald Trump and his allies in recent months.
Mr. Trump has sought to stoke national security fears that the app company is working in concert with the Chinese government to undermine the U.S. by turning over private information it collects on Americans. He asserts that the Chinese can use the data to track users’ movements, blackmail them and steal corporate and governmental intellectual property. President Trump signed an Executive Order on August 6 seeking to effectively ban TikTok in the U.S., citing national security as the primary factor in his decision.
Earlier this week, TikTok filed a suit against the U.S. government charging that Mr. Trump and his administration have ignored due process in its dealing with the company. It also claims that the government has further ignored “our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves.”
In its suit, TikTok points to its 100 million American users, more than 1,500 employees in the U.S. and leading American brands that use the platform daily as having a stake in the process. ByteDance also described plans to add 10,000 jobs in eight states.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would acquiring TikTok with Microsoft mean for Walmart’s U.S. business? How actively would you expect Walmart to be engaged in TikTok and what potential challenges do you see in running a major social platform?
Managing Director, GlobalData
A social platform like TikTok would give Walmart easy access to the younger audience it wants and needs to attract. Having a serious stake in the world of social media would not only allow Walmart to bolster its marketing efforts, but it would also give it access to a rich seam of data that would help it target shoppers more effectively in terms of building campaigns, product development, and a whole host of other activities. Over time, the platform could also become a significant channel through which Walmart could directly generate sales.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I’m not sure this play will deliver what Walmart is expecting. TikTok is clearly the hot platform today, but these social media platforms can come and go. With all the press and political involvement in this company, I’m not sure acquiring it will be worth the trouble – or deliver the value. I do understand Walmart’s desire to own a social media platform to engage and acquire new customers, and I think partnering with Microsoft is a good idea too, but given the competitive intensity among the bidders, and all the other baggage of TikTok, I’m just not convinced this is the best fit for Walmart.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Data. And not only data, but data on millions of young people who, regardless of what you hear pontificated, no one can figure out how to market to. But TikTok did. And that M.O. combined with information on millions and millions of young people, is priceless. It’s smart of Walmart to figure out the bar of gold that is TikTok, but scary to think about down the road (for either Walmart or Microsoft).
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
From the perspectives of synergy and ability to execute, Facebook would be a natural choice. I’m not sure why they are not all over this. The current bidders have dismal (Google Plus) to no record in building social media sites. Microsoft’s LinkedIn can be called social media but is a vastly different proposition.
Perhaps there is an element of FOMO or doing something to deter competition. TikTok is valuable, it’s just that the buyers may not be able to make the most out of it.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
A move like this bolsters Walmart’s value chain, and is their strongest competitive move to date against Amazon. I’ve been quite critical of their puff pieces in areas of media and streaming entertainment over the last two years, but this provides them with data and insights that traditional retailers simply wouldn’t have access to, in addition to the ability to influence consumers at the coalface prior to even seeing an ad through the development of the platform. Hoping to get more clarity on the terms of this deal between Microsoft and Walmart.