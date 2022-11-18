Where is the innovation we should be seeing in store brands?

Photo: Private Label Manufacturers Association

Almost exactly three years after its last in-person conference, the Private Label Manufacturers Association met in Chicago this week to share the latest and greatest on store brands. The expo floor featured more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2,300 booths, and the hustle and bustle in the aisles was reminiscent of the before times.

PLMA President Peggy Davies shared with the audience during the opening educational session that, “Store brands are no longer copycats. Our industry is now cutting edge in category after category.” The show floor didn’t quite tell that story.

With a few exceptions, there wasn’t anything really new. The 2019 show had dozens of hemp and CBD vendors, and there were more this year. Same thing for plant-based marketers, with the addition of a few subcategories like oat milk. Gluten-free, vegan diet offerings, ethnic specialties and prepared foods were all still strong. On the non-foods side of the expo, sustainable products and packaging are still trending positive, with compostable trash bags and bamboo cups featured in several booths.

Some of the exceptions for what was genuinely new at the conference were directly related to COVID-19, like masks and cleaning products. Others were focused on turning existing store brands into premium ones, especially in categories like coffee, herbs/spices and sauces.

It is a valid comment that there hasn’t been a lot of innovation on the national brand side of the grocery business during the last few years while everyone in CPG has been dealing with a myriad of marketing and supply chain challenges. Still, this could be a great opportunity for store brands to really be what Ms. Davies said it is — cutting edge in category after category.