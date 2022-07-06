Why did Nordstrom close Trunk Club?
Nordstrom recently disclosed that it has shuttered Trunk Club, but has no plans to deemphasize personalized styling.
“I want to be clear,” said Erik Nordstrom, CEO, on Nordstrom’s first-quarter analyst call. “This move reflects our belief and commitment to styling, and we are dedicated to growing and investing in these services. We have a range of styling services from low-touch outfit inspiration through our digital channels to a high-touch and personalized relationship with a stylist, all of which achieved high customer satisfaction scores. We are directing our investment toward these programs to ensure that we are well-positioned to serve customer needs and drive growth.”
Mr. Nordstrom added that customers spend seven times more and report higher levels of satisfaction when engaging with a stylist, either in-store or online. Mr. Nordstrom added, “While we still see the highest number of customers engaged with our in-person styling, we are seeing rapid growth within our digital services. We continue to leverage data science and advance our digital tools, including virtual Style Boards, to empower our stylists with highly relevant recommendations for their customers.”
Nordstrom acquired Trunk Club in 2014 for $350 million as apparel subscription box services were gaining traction.
Trunk Club users filled out a styling quiz to help stylists come up with 10 to 12 items to send to their homes. Users had five days to try and send back items they didn’t want. A $25 styling fee could be used as a purchase credit. Competitors include Stitch Fix, Wantable, Le Tote and Dailylook.
By 2016, Nordstrom took a write-down on Trunk Club due to lowered profitability expectations. In 2020, the retailer closed six Trunk Club styling clubhouses and folded them into nearby Nordstrom locations.
Broader concerns about apparel subscription services arose beginning around 2018 when Stitch Fix’s active client growth began slowing.
Styling services are still receiving investments. In January, Saks unveiled Saks Stylist, a complementary personal stylist online service in partnership with Wishi, a styling app.
In March, Macy’s introduced an “Own Your Style” online platform that includes data-driven recommendations and advice from Macy’s Style Crew, the retailer’s internal group of paid influencers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Nordstrom’s closure of Trunk Club more about the challenges of running apparel subscription services or overall demand for online styling advice? Can AI-driven online styling advice rival the benefits of in-store advice?
3 Comments on "Why did Nordstrom close Trunk Club?"
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Without having insight into Nordstrom’s planning discussion, I suspect this has to do with the overall demand for the service and the fact that these services add significant handling expenses and friction to the selling process. They’re paying customers to browse assortments and the customer has to repack everything and send back the items they don’t want. Even the easiest return process has a handling process associated with it. I think Nordstrom’s customers and the company are better served by bringing those customers into the store where the experience can be more engaging.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Subscription styling services are tricky because they don’t typically align with consumer insights. Someone who loves fashion probably wants more of a hands-on, in-person experience or wants to take on the styling and shopping by themselves. Meanwhile, someone who isn’t into fashion and doesn’t have the time or desire to shop is a far better audience for a subscription styling service. The brands that have attempted subscription styling are usually also attempting to be fashion-forward, which doesn’t mix well with a consumer who wants to be on autopilot with this type of service. Nordstrom is and always has been for a more fashion-forward consumer, so I don’t think a subscription styling model made sense for its brand positioning. I’m excited about the different direction the retailer will take with personal shopping and styling- that effort makes much more sense for the Nordstrom brand and customer.
Director of Planning & Loyalty, Moosylvania
There is something about finding “your style” as dictated by someone else that strikes me a little off – but beyond that, some people like to be really uniform, some people like to be really diverse and by the time AI has time to bucket someone one way or the other, the novelty of the proposition has probably worn out on the customer’s end. Personally, I find apparel subscriptions to be a huge drag on resources from both a sustainability and labor POV.