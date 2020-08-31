Why does Amazon want a fitness tracker?
Amazon.com last week introduced Halo, a combination fitness tracker, app and subscription service. The device will take on Fitbit, which is being acquired by Google, Apple Watch and others while possibly building on Amazon’s ambitions in the healthcare space.
The AI-enabled wristband tracks activity and sleep basics like many wearables but goes beyond by being able to estimate body fat percentage via a smartphone camera. The “Tone” feature tracks emotional state by listening to the user’s voice, enabling insights into “energy and positivity.”
Unlike Apple Watch or Fitbit, however, the Amazon Halo Band doesn’t have a screen, forcing the user to head to the companion app to see their health metrics and gain access to “challenges, experiments, and workouts” offered through the Halo subscription.
A range of exercise routines, meditation practices and tips on improving sleep and other fitness habits are provided by 8fit, Harvard Health Publishing, Mayo Clinic, Orangetheory and others.
“Health is much more than just the number of steps you take in a day or how many hours you sleep,” said Dr. Maulik Majmudar, principal medical officer, Amazon Halo, in a statement. “Amazon Halo combines the latest medical science, highly accurate data via the Halo Band sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a more comprehensive approach to improving your health and wellness.”
Amazon will make the device and subscription available at an initial invitation-only rate of $64.99 before raising its regular price to $99.99.
The Halo was built with “privacy in mind,” the company claims, with health data “encrypted in transit and in the cloud,” and body scans and voice data automatically deleted after they’re processed. The company says the device has no ties so far to Alexa or Amazon Prime.
Amazon has largely focused on in-home devices such as its Echo smart speakers and Fire TV. Last year, the company experienced disappointing launches with its wireless earbuds, finger rings and prescription eyeglasses with Alexa built-in.
No mention is made in Amazon’s release of its other health ventures, such as the purchase of online pharmacy, PillPack, a healthcare joint venture with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway nor the recent opening of employee health clinics.
- Introducing Amazon Halo and Amazon Halo Band—A New Service that Helps Customers Improve Their Health and Wellness – Amazon.com/Business Wire
- Amazon Rolls Out Halo, a Wellness Tracker That It Says Can Also Sense Moods – The Wall Street Journal
- Amazon unveils Halo to battle Apple Watch and Fitbit — tracks activity, body fat, emotions – CNBC
- Amazon Announces Halo, A Fitness Band And App That Scans Your Body And Voice – The Verge
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do you think Amazon is moving into the fitness tracker space? Do you see a bigger potential benefit to its core online marketplace or the company’s health care ambitions?
Join the Discussion!
2 Comments on "Why does Amazon want a fitness tracker?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The same reason Amazon does other things; to acquire more data on people with the hope of monetizing it – directly or indirectly – in the future. There’s no question that the online healthcare market is large and growing, with new services and products being launched every day. So it’s not surprising that Amazon wants to play a bigger role in the market and, while there are plenty of benefits of these new health services, it also opens a treasure trove of data, and that’s the real treasure to a company like Amazon.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
They want it for the same two reasons everyone else does. They want to collect your data and then sell you stuff based off that (sorry, three reasons — they want to sell the data that they collected about you). I see way more concerns right now than value being added in, for example, calculating body fat percentage just from a video/picture of you.