Will a lack of paid sick leave cost retailers as the coronavirus outbreak spreads?
It’s common in the retailing and the foodservice industries that chain employers do not extend paid sick time benefits to part-time workers. Such benefits are even rarer in mom and pop operations. While it has been commonly accepted that this practice saves businesses money, it also has a potential downside when employees who are not feeling well show up for work to avoid losing a day’s pay.
An opinion piece written by Christopher Ingraham, a Washington Post data reporter, points out that the U.S. government does not mandate that businesses offer paid sick leave benefits. The result is that roughly 25 percent of American workers simply do not get paid if they stay home from work.
The same article references research by Stefan Pichler of the KOF Swiss Economic Institute and Nicholas Robert Ziebarth of Cornell that examined what happened in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. and states including California and Connecticut that have passed legislation mandating paid sick leave during influenza outbreaks.
What the research turned up is that the spread of the flu plummeted by up to 40 percent in areas where sick leave was mandated.
Last week, Walmart sent a memo to all its employees in the U.S. offering guidelines for ways they can avoid contracting the virus, while urging them to “stay home when you are sick.”
In response, United for Respect, an organized labor-backed group, issued a joint statement with Melissa Love, a four-year Walmart employee, that claims the chain’s own policies, including accrual time for part-timers and bonus payments tied to attendance, may affect whether associates pay heed to its request to stay home when not feeling well.
In the U.S. at least 118 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) with nine deaths have been reported in 12 states so far, and globally there have been over 90,000 confirmed cases and around 3,100 deaths.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retailers address employees who do not have paid sick leave during outbreaks of contagious diseases such as the flu and the coronavirus? Do retailers and/or governmental entities need to rethink paid sick time policies?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Encouraging employees to stay home when sick makes sense in most situations and especially with coronavirus, given its apparent ability to spread. As the article points out, the challenge is in how to reconcile what’s right for employee/public health vs. cost and pay. It’s understandable that workers who rely on a paycheck will want or even need to keep working. I suggest that retailers establish new guidelines for sick pay, where employees are provided with additional consideration and pay for when they are asked to stay home due to illness or extraordinary circumstances like we’re experiencing today.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The rise of the coronavirus has led to plenty of anxiety and concerns for employees, especially those who work in the retail and service industries. We have seen Amazon and other companies discourage travel, as well as being very vigilant around workers staying home if they have any symptoms. Yet the majority of the retail and service companies should revisit and rethink their policies in light of the fact that we need to collectively do all we can to contain the spread of this virus.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Geez, what can possibly go wrong in a country that views healthcare as a perk for the well-off? I’m relieved to live in a city that mandates sick leave during flu outbreaks.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This is a tough area. There was a piece in the Atlantic last week suggesting that the spread of the virus could be impacted by reluctance to stay at home – because of concerns over sick pay.
This was discussed as an issue across all industries – but given the human element retail could be badly hit. The U.K. government has made some changes to legal requirements around sick pay – whether it is enough remains to be seen.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
It’s tough to stay home and work when you’re in brick-and-mortar retail, right?! So taking the accepted precautions of which we are aware as of today (e.g., wipe down surfaces, provide hand sanitizer, etc.), along with providing pay (yes, this will raise labor expense temporarily) when staying at home is mandated by the employer, are the best ways to manage during this outbreak.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Not only do retail companies need to rethink sick leave policies, they also need to retrain field-level management that keeping sick employees at home is best for business. There remains a “tough it out” culture in most retailers, wherein coming to work sick or injured is not only expected, it warrants a badge of honor from managers.