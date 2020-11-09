Will Big Lots continue to stand out after the pandemic?
There have been some surprising retail successes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, despite the overall catastrophic impact on the economy. The latest example is a chain that had languished in recent years but just reported a boost from pandemic-era factors.
Big Lots has experienced a stock surge of 60 percent this year and seen record sales growth in its most recent quarter, according to CNN. The closeout retailer is known for its broad selection of furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, toys, snacks, pet food, cleaning supplies and a few other disparate categories. It carries seasonal merchandise as well, selling patio furniture and gazebos in the summer and Christmas tree- and fireplace-related products in the winter. The chain has 1,400 stores spread over 47 states, mostly in strip shopping centers.
Analysts attribute part of Big Lots’ success this year to its selection of food and staples, which allowed the chain to stay open as “essential” during the strictest period of the U.S.’s spring lockdown. It has also seen a surge in home goods, mattresses, kitchenware and other non-food categories.
Low-price/discount retail is one category that seems to be weathering the pandemic better than others. Big names in the space like Aldi and Dollar General have not only posted strong numbers throughout the pandemic, they have both announced plans to continue expansions. Unlike Big Lots, however, Dollar General and Aldi were both already experiencing growth and success in the months and years leading up to the pandemic.
Big Lots does demonstrate a pattern of thriving in hard economic times. During the U.S.’s 2008 economic recession, the chain did quite well. As things began to pick up a few years later, Big Lots began making changes to try to provide a slightly more upscale offering that would succeed in an expanding economy. In 2010 it announced it was opening 30 higher-end locations in strip malls home to more prestigious retailers.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been some standout successes outside of the discount space as well. For instance, Best Buy experienced record online sales during its second quarter as well as a same-store sales increase, despite being appointment-only for the first six weeks of the lockdown.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Big Lots’ success merely a pandemic-era anomaly boosted by seasonal interest in products like patio furniture or do you expect it to keep building on its current momentum? What might other chains learn from Big Lots’ recent success?
5 Comments on "Will Big Lots continue to stand out after the pandemic?"
Retail Industry Analyst
There is no doubt that being considered an essential retail store provided a big boost for Big Lots’ revenues. Being open during the pandemic also created the opportunity to attract new customers that hopefully enjoyed the value prices and became more frequent shoppers. Continuing to expand its target audience with new concepts like higher-end stores will help Big Lots to continue its sales momentum. The discount segment has been outperforming other segments for several years and this will likely continue with many Americans still unemployed.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It’s their prices – with record unemployment or fewer hours, people are looking for deals. Big Lots has lots of deals.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Big Lots’ success was likely aided by the pandemic and their ability to stay open. However much of the groundwork for success had been laid before the pandemic. They have new store prototypes – those new stores are clean, well-lit and easy to shop. Their price points are attractive too. They have amped up their furniture collections with the purchase and integration of Broyhill, another win with the pandemic stay-at-home frenzy.
The challenge going forward will be keeping the momentum. People don’t need furniture and patio sets frequently but the chain offers plenty of decorative items, household cleaning products and food; with the economy likely constrained for their target consumer for another 12-18 months they should be in a good near-term position.
As for what others can learn; keep on top of the basics (clean stores, assortment, aggressive pricing, product availability). Amp up digital marketing and loyalty efforts. Know your brand and value proposition and build from there.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Big Lots and other discounters are the lucky beneficiaries of an economy that favors the wealthy but disadvantages average Americans. Financial uncertainty causes consumers to act more conservatively than they otherwise might. I’ll predict that this isn’t a blip, but a generational change that will last.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I am with David Neumann. If Big Lots attracted new customers because of the pandemic and gained more loyalty from existing customers because of the pandemic, it is reasonable to believe that Big Lots just increased its loyal customer base and, with their pricing, the retailer will continue to enjoy good sales. They may not break records but they will be very stable.