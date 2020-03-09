Will Bloomingdale’s grab hold of the luxury products market?
Timing, as the saying goes, is everything, and Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, Inc., thinks that there has never been a better time for Bloomingdale’s to shine.
In an interview with CNBC, Mr. Gennette said that Bloomingdale’s is well-positioned to grow sales and market share at a time when competitors in the luxury department store space are declaring bankruptcy (Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus) or struggling (Nordstrom) in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Macy’s CEO told CNBC that he believes that there is $10 billion in market share waiting to be taken and the recent strength they’re seeing in Bloomingdale’s sales is a precursor of what’s yet to come.
Speaking yesterday on his company’s second-quarter earnings call, Mr. Gennette said Bloomingdale’s “is benefiting from the current move away from spending on experiences toward spending on products, especially within luxury. From textile to shoes, to handbags, to mattresses, to diamonds, luxury proved to be strong across almost every category of the Bloomingdale’s business, significantly growing its penetration of the business year-over-year. Given our strength in this area, we are leaning harder into luxury in order to capitalize on the shift in spending.”
Mr. Gennette and company are also interested to see how well Bloomingdale’s fares with its first smaller, non-mall store, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Macy’s CEO expressed confidence in Bloomingdale’s chances while giving a vote of confidence for stores in A-list malls, which he expects will continue to “thrive.”
Luxury may be Bloomingdale’s niche, but Mr. Gennette also sees opportunities for the retail brand to play up the value angle with its Bloomingdale’s The Outlet stores. Macy’s CEO said that profitability in its off-price units (Macy’s Backstage and Bloomingdale’s The Outlet) is continuing to improve.
Macy’s, Inc. reported that second-quarter revenues were $3.6 billion across its business units, up from $3 billion in the previous quarter, as it began reopening stores shuttered earlier in the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The department store operator posted an adjusted loss per share of 81 cents in the most recent quarter.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that struggling competitors and the shift in consumer spending away from experiences have worked in Bloomingdale’s favor? Do you think the chain will be able to capitalize on the $10 billion market opportunity highlighted by Jeff Gennette?
4 Comments on "Will Bloomingdale's grab hold of the luxury products market?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s true that the luxury field is thinning out, and that is helpful for the others that survive. But just because others in the category have failed doesn’t mean that Bloomingdale’s will necessarily be successful. Frankly, the Bloomingdale’s brand has lost a lot of luster over the years and it needs a lot of work to make it a leader in luxury. So I do agree with Jeff Gennette that the opportunities for Bloomingdale’s have improved, but whether or not that leads to success is an entirely different matter. With all the challenges Macy’s is facing, I remain skeptical that Bloomingdale’s can be transformed into a luxury success story.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I agree that there will be some market share up for grabs. I also agree that some of Bloomingdale’s store locations will pick up a slice of this. However I find Macy’s management rather deluded. They seem to be divorced from reality in that they don’t understand that their stores and general proposition – including some of Bloomingdale’s – are sub-par. They are increasingly not providing what shoppers want. On that basis, picking up share in any major sense is just theory, not reality.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Um, not to be a jerk, but what luxury market? I think that market is shrinking as wealth continues to shift and everyone else remains concerned about their futures.
I don’t think Bloomingdale’s, or any other department store, really, will win back that market. It’ll be brand loyalists who go direct to the brands.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
The slightly higher lift than expected in luxury still doesn’t cover for the overall downtrend at Bloomies. Macy’s net sales dropped 35.8 percent to $3.56 billion from $5.55 billion a year earlier.
Overall, expect luxury spend to be down as consumers are driven towards intentional essential purchasing behavior.