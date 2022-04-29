Photo: Amazon

Amazon.com is coming off an un-Amazon like quarter and that’s big news. Tucked inside Amazon’s first quarterly loss since 2015, however, was the introduction last week of a new program that may give third-party sellers another reason to do business with the platform instead of some of its rivals.

Buy with Prime is a new offering that enables marketplace sellers that participate in the Fulfillment by Amazon program to extend that experience to their own websites. That means the hundred of millions of Amazon Prime members will be able to go to a third-party site and get fast and free deliveries and returns.

Customers placing orders on Buy with Prime sites will check out their purchases with their payment and shipping information already stored in their accounts on Amazon.

“When we began using Fulfillment by Amazon, our business quadrupled in growth thanks to Amazon’s logistics network and our Prime-eligible listings. Using Buy with Prime, we will be able to drive the conversion we’ve experienced with Fulfillment by Amazon while running our business on our own site.” David Ghiyam, president of MaryRuth Organics, said in a statement.

“Allowing merchants to offer Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores is an exciting next step in our mission to help merchants of all sizes grow their business—whether on Amazon or beyond,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Buy with Prime. “With shoppers purchasing directly from merchants’ online stores, Buy with Prime will allow merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits like fast, free shipping.”

Amazon has designed Buy with Prime to work with most online stores and e-commerce platform providers including BigCommerce.

“Prime set the bar for a shopping experience customers trust, including convenient and fast shipping. As one of the top ecommerce platforms collaborating with Amazon to add Buy with Prime, extending these benefits to our merchants will help elevate their online shopper experiences, build brand loyalty, and power them to grow and scale,” said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce.

It doesn’t appear as though Buy with Prime’s functionality extends to the Shopify platform. Numerous articles suggest that Buy With Prime is Amazon’s response to growing competition from Shopify, the company that some have called the anti-Amazon. Shopify does not subscribe to that characterization.