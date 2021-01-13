Rendering of Hudson Nonstop - Graphic: Business Wire

Hudson, which operates more than 1,000 stores in airports, other travel hubs and tourist destinations across North America, has announced the planned opening of a new store concept that allows customers to check out without having to stop at a cash register.

The company will open the new concept — Hudson Nonstop — in the first quarter of 2021 at Dallas Love Field Airport and plans to roll out other stores over the course of the year. Hudson is making use of Amazon.com’s Just Walk Out technology to enable customers to take items off the shelf and then automatically check out and submit a credit card payment using an app. The Nonstop stores will stock the same merchandise as Hudson’s conventional locations.

“Today’s traveler is progressively more connected, mobile, and time sensitive — and they have higher expectations for convenience, safety, and speed during their shopping experiences,” said Brian Quinn, Hudson chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The addition of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology perfectly complements our current digital footprint, providing travelers with yet another quick, secure, and contactless shopping experience that meets their needs.”

Hudson maintains that the store’s technology will free up associates to focus “on enhancing the shopping experience” of its customers. Shoppers trying to make flights will be able to move in and out of stores more quickly, relieving some of the stress associated with air travel.

The retailer said the new Nonstop concept is part of its commitment to “transform its business through digital innovation.” A press release announcing the store pointed to a Hudson initiative last year that introduced PPE vending machines with contactless payment technology across North America as another example.