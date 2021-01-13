Will contactless Hudson Nonstop concept stores take off in airports?

17 expert comments
Discussion
Rendering of Hudson Nonstop - Graphic: Business Wire
Jan 13, 2021
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Hudson, which operates more than 1,000 stores in airports, other travel hubs and tourist destinations across North America, has announced the planned opening of a new store concept that allows customers to check out without having to stop at a cash register.

The company will open the new concept — Hudson Nonstop — in the first quarter of 2021 at Dallas Love Field Airport and plans to roll out other stores over the course of the year. Hudson is making use of Amazon.com’s Just Walk Out technology to enable customers to take items off the shelf and then automatically check out and submit a credit card payment using an app. The Nonstop stores will stock the same merchandise as Hudson’s conventional locations.

“Today’s traveler is progressively more connected, mobile, and time sensitive — and they have higher expectations for convenience, safety, and speed during their shopping experiences,” said Brian Quinn, Hudson chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The addition of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology perfectly complements our current digital footprint, providing travelers with yet another quick, secure, and contactless shopping experience that meets their needs.”

Hudson maintains that the store’s technology will free up associates to focus “on enhancing the shopping experience” of its customers. Shoppers trying to make flights will be able to move in and out of stores more quickly, relieving some of the stress associated with air travel.

The retailer said the new Nonstop concept is part of its commitment to “transform its business through digital innovation.” A press release announcing the store pointed to a Hudson initiative last year that introduced PPE vending machines with contactless payment technology across North America as another example.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is the Hudson Nonstop store concept to connect in a positive way with airport travelers across North America? Do the economics of airport retailing make the use of Just Walk Technology any more or less viable than in other settings?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"The Amazon Go stores I have visited were more of a novelty for me but that technology in an airport shop could be an actual flight saver."

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
"Contactless and fast transactions are definitely essential in pandemic world especially when traveling. This is indeed the future."

Richard HernandezDirector, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Richard Hernandez

Richard HernandezDirector, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
"Going to be a winner. I can see this concept working at self-serve gas stations, too."

Joe SkorupaInfluencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor
Joe Skorupa

Joe SkorupaInfluencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor

Join the Discussion!

17 Comments on "Will contactless Hudson Nonstop concept stores take off in airports?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
8 hours 13 minutes ago

Airports are a perfect use case for Hudson’s Nonstop store concept, as convenience is a top priority for travelers. As with any application of Just Walk Out technology, the volume and profit margin must exceed the amortized cost of the expensive technology.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
8 hours 10 minutes ago

I believe this will be a big hit in the U.S. The airport shopping experience is by nature “grab and go” and any concept that gets products consumers want into their hands faster and with less friction is going to be a hit. So much so that I would expect to see more of this in urban locations and areas with high pedestrian traffic.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
7 hours 56 minutes ago

Outside of the time it will take for passengers to become accustomed to this new, imperative technology, this is the way of the future. The concept has ramifications like reduced transmission of microbes, efficient checkout, and increased expediency of the entire purchase process. If it is not cost-prohibitive to implement (and I do think that this is very expensive at this time) and can be considered accurate, it will be here to stay, or it will come back when both of those criteria can be met.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
7 hours 52 minutes ago

As someone who in non-pandemic times lives in airports, and who has had more than one anxious wait in line while a clueless traveler takes far too much time at the checkout, I love this idea. The Amazon Go stores I have visited were more of a novelty for me but that technology in an airport shop could be an actual flight saver.

5
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
7 hours 49 minutes ago

The downside of course is that you will end up buying more things than you actually need.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
7 hours 44 minutes ago

I do that anyway!

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
7 hours 51 minutes ago

This makes all the sense in the world and gives us another look into the future of retailing. It also supports the theory that Amazon Go is not about Amazon selling more, but showcasing the technology to license to others.

(As an aside, how many times have any of us gone into the news store at the airport to browse while waiting, waiting, waiting — we see something, a magazine, newspaper, book, snack, water and decide not to buy it because the checkout line is too long?)

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
7 hours 41 minutes ago

If there is one place where contactless and cashier-less technology makes it compelling, it has to be an airport. Next in line should be movie theater concessions and sports venues.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
7 hours 24 minutes ago

This is the perfect location to test these stores. Contactless and fast transactions are definitely essential in pandemic world especially when traveling. This is indeed the future.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
russochristine
Guest
russochristine
7 hours 12 minutes ago

YES, it definitely will take off. Lines at the register at Hudson are a major source of traveler stress (maybe that was just me!). I am all for it – however there is STILL a place for browsing so the right mix is a combination of search (focused and transactional) with Just Walk Out technology and browse which requires a larger brick and mortar footprint and involves human check out.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
6 hours 37 minutes ago

Finally — the perfect setting for this technology, with limited SKUs in a time-sensitive environment and customers who are technology-savvy.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Staff
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
5 hours 52 minutes ago

This sounds like great place for self-serve. Flyers will welcome a quick and convenient way to buy essentials and other goods before taking off.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
4 hours 58 minutes ago

I too think this is the wave of the future, for a variety of reasons. That said, it seems to be better suited to routine purchases than say, luxury goods transactions.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Craig Sundstrom
Guest
Craig Sundstrom
CFO, Weisner Steel
4 hours 50 minutes ago

In a number of ways, I think this is an ideal location for this technology: theft — which I think many of us always see as a problem with these unstaffed concepts — is likely much less in the controlled environment of an airport, and there’s round-the-clock traffic which, while maybe not profitable in off hours with staffing, would be without it.

All this having been said, there’s one huge problem: right now, air travel has collapsed; presumably it will come back … someday but until then, I see this as a greatly impaired sector.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Joe Skorupa
BrainTrust
Joe Skorupa
Influencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor
4 hours 36 minutes ago

Going to be a winner. I can see this concept working at self-serve gas stations, too.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Camille P. Schuster, PhD.
BrainTrust
Camille P. Schuster, PhD.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
4 hours 10 minutes ago

Sounds promising and exciting. I hope it works.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kenneth Leung
BrainTrust
Kenneth Leung
Retail and Customer Experience Expert
1 hour 43 minutes ago

Makes sense, especially for the frequent traveler who needs to grab and go and doesn’t have to wait in line for other travelers who have questions. Provides an alternative to vending machines where the assortments are much more limited.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"The Amazon Go stores I have visited were more of a novelty for me but that technology in an airport shop could be an actual flight saver."

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
"Contactless and fast transactions are definitely essential in pandemic world especially when traveling. This is indeed the future."

Richard HernandezDirector, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Richard Hernandez

Richard HernandezDirector, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
"Going to be a winner. I can see this concept working at self-serve gas stations, too."

Joe SkorupaInfluencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor
Joe Skorupa

Joe SkorupaInfluencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is the Hudson Nonstop store concept to connect with airport travelers across North America?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 