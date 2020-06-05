Photo: @titovailona via Twenty20

The spotlight on health from COVID-19 is expected by some to take the health and wellness movement to another level.

The predictions come as a wide majority of fatalities from COVID-19 were found to have already had underlying health conditions, such as lung, kidney or liver disease, asthma, serious heart conditions, obesity, diabetes and otherwise compromised immune systems.

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s #HealthyAtHome campaign encourages people to look after their mental and physical health through exercise and balanced diets, and medical experts are widely touting the benefits of strong immune systems.

“I believe very few people globally have not thought about their own health almost on a daily basis in the last six to eight weeks,” said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted on his company’s quarterly conference call last week. “So, the move towards a more health and exercise-oriented global population has been accelerated through Corona, maybe not in the short-term, but definitely in the medium-term and in the long-term.”

Katy Moses, managing director at KAM Media, a U.K.-based grocery consultancy, told Just-Drinks, “Healthy eating wasn’t a trend before — we had already adopted it as part of everyday culture. But I think we are going to become even more aware of what we eat and how we eat it.”

Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers), told Yahoo Finance, “Coming out of this, I do believe that health and wellness is not going to be a luxury going forward.”

So far, not much of the health advice is being followed. More runners can be found on streets, but that may because gyms are closed. The Wall Street Journal last week reported that comfort foods, such as frozen pizza and mac and cheese, are seeing a resurgence as housebound Americans “seek familiarity and convenience.”

In a statement, Carmen Bryan, consumer analyst at GlobalData, said he expects government-endorsed health programs and new and improved nutritious food labeling, to eventually drive a new health craze. He said, “While health consciousness appears to have taken a backseat for some consumers, it is likely to rebound in force.”