Will downsizing (food packs) bring a merry Christmas to Sam’s Club?
Sam’s Club is thinking smaller this holiday season. The number two warehouse club is selling smaller-sized hams and side dishes this year to better accommodate shrinking Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The division of Walmart began reducing the size of some of the products it sells as it became apparent that club-sized items, in some cases, were simply too large for many members as family members and friends were kept apart as a result Americans were asked to stay home and socially distance when they went out.
Megan Crozier, Sam’s chief merchandising officer, told CNBC that it reduced the size of items such as brownie packs and cake mixes as the virus spread across the U.S. Sales of these items were strong and Sam’s broadened the approach to its holiday ham selection, which will come in four, seven and 10-pound sizes this year. The retailer is also selling side dishes for a family of four with greens beans and garlic herb butter, mac and cheese and sweet potato mash with cinnamon butter.
In going to smaller packs, Sam’s is employing a strategy that BJ’s Wholesale Club, its smaller rival, has used for years. That chain made the decision more than a decade ago that its best opportunity for market share growth was to focus on competing with local supermarkets.
Sam’s surveyed its members and found that 61 percent plan to do more shopping online this year and 31 percent plan to start their holiday shopping earlier than in previous years.
The chain has responded by rolling out online shopping with curbside pickup programs at all of its 597 locations. Sam’s is putting a greater emphasis on in-club fulfillment of online orders with 100 locations designated to pick and ship purchases made by members. The retailer is looking to meet an expected increase in online orders, adding 2,000 more full-time club and fulfillment center associates to its payroll.
Sam’s, like others in retail, began rolling out holiday deals near the beginning of October. Management says it plans to offer more deals and new products this season spread out between now and Christmas. Its annual Thanks-Savings promotion will last 10 days this year compared to four in the past. Sam’s December Savings Event has gone from one day to 10 days this year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Sam’s Club have success selling smaller food pack sizes for the holiday season? Do you expect the company to expand the initiative going forward, and what effect do you think this would have on its ability to attract non-business members to its clubs?
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a smart adaptation in a year when the virus will disrupt travel and holiday get-togethers. Other retailers, including Giant Eagle and Stew Leonard’s are buying higher numbers of smaller turkeys than they usually would in response to the trend. It is all rather depressing to think that so many great holiday traditions and family occasions will be off-limits this year, but it is good that retailers are alert to this and are making adjustments accordingly.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a simple and smart response to market conditions. It’s clear that group sizes are smaller due to COVID-19, and adjusting food pack sizes to accommodate this only make sense. Going forward I expect Sam’s Club to continue to listen to customers and make adjustments that meet new needs. And while these product tactics are sensible, I doubt that it will have any significant impact in attracting new members.
Retail Industry Analyst
Selling products in smaller sizes will make its offerings more appealing for smaller families or couples without kids. The size of many bulk items has deterred some people from joining Costco in the past. The new smaller sized offering is a way to attract new members. Promoting the new offerings to non-members and maybe offering them a one-day trial membership should help grow their membership and sales.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
That is a smart idea – no waste with smaller sizes. I do agree that more people will use online services and more people will start (or have already) holiday shopping.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
This is an apt strategy given the current situation but once a vaccine is rolled out, I anticipate larger gatherings and an increased demand for larger food pack sizes.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Smart, efficient, and pragmatic. Smaller and fewer family gatherings means abbreviated shopping lists. I’d be happy with the extra leftovers, but for many people this makes abundant sense.
Senior Retail Writer
Sam’s Club will absolutely have success selling smaller food packs this holiday season. In general, having smaller packs would help expand non-business membership. During the pandemic, I’m not so sure if membership would expand, but they will definitely be able to better meet the needs of current members. Combined with ship-from-store efforts and contactless shopping, Sam’s Club is really setting itself up for success this holiday season.