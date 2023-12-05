Will Generative AI Improve Customers’ Experiences Interacting With Retailers?
Customer experience (CX) and customer service leaders gathered in San Diego this week for the Reuters Events: Customer Service & Experience West 2023 conference. The consensus was that customer care is a brand differentiator and strategic focus for companies–especially given that customer expectations, call volumes, service employee attrition and training costs are all up.
In a session titled “Generative AI in CX,” Shawn Strassburg, head of transformation, Best Buy, discussed how the consumer electronics retailer uses artificial intelligence to solve specific CX/contact center business problems.
“Three and a half years ago, where the company made a very on-purpose decision, that we were going to re-envision customer care with a key focus on customer obsession. And really, really understanding your customers’ words, their voice,” said Mr. Strassburg. The retailer is halfway through its transformation.
The company uses a top-down/bottom-up approach to understand customers using data to guide decision-making. Leadership, business, data and analytics, and finance teams secured a top-down commitment and alignment to truly understand customers and the internal customer care processes. Bottom-up insights come from front-line teams, call center agents’ experiences, and customers’ experiences interacting with Best Buy’s CX organization.
Best Buy created a lab staffed with top agents and discovered a disconnect between contact center system data and what was happening as customers called in. To improve agent performance and customer experience, Best Buy implemented AI for real-time audio transcription, automated contact summaries and contact intent detection.
Lab trials have delivered a 25 percent reduction in after-call work (ACW) as call agents no longer must manually compose and enter call history and actions. There was also an 18-second reduction in talk time.
“As we tested it out, we were anticipating about a 15-second reduction in just talk time, not a negative way, but in a super positive way because it was helping to build a foundation of trust and partnership within our agent base and in our customer base,” said Mr. Strassburg.
Best Buy is auditing its systems and processes to identify where to plug in AI capabilities to hear the voice of their customer better, discover the true intent of why they call for service and determine if it has succeeded in resolving issues.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What role(s) do you see generative artificial intelligence playing for retailers looking to improve the customer experience? How does Best Buy’s approach compare to other retailers?
14 Comments on "Will Generative AI Improve Customers' Experiences Interacting With Retailers?"
Co-founder, RSR Research
You know, AI can support responses, but there is no substitute for knowledgeable staff. I know retailers are always looking for a way to save a buck, but neither has outsourcing customer service, creation of service bots nor will generative AI eliminate the need for people.
Sorry, this dog won’t hunt either. The more the industry obsesses on the term CX, the worse it seems to get. I think that’s because it’s CX-washing. Find me ONE customer who thinks service levels have improved anywhere. ONE.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Paula, I think the customer service levels have improved…with one BIG caveat! That is once you get to a real person.
Merchant Director
I spent 20 minutes on the phone with an AI bot spelling and re-spelling my last name (many times) so I could get service. I may have to shorten my last name so I could get things done in the future.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
You coined a great term…CX-washing!
COO, Mondofora
In the long run, Generative AI will produce dramatic improvements and business value transformation. In the short run, I anticipate a lot of pretty clumsy applications and blunders. Things will get worse before they get better.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I love it when AI is talked about as an enabler of speed and efficiency rather than a simple replacement for human beings. Of course it will replace people along the way, just like all kinds of tools have done over the years. We can embrace and celebrate progress and evolution and still be wary of the potentially very messy side of what is about to unfold. Hats off to Best Buy for their focus on the customer.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It has nothing to do with customer experience – but that doesn’t mean it won’t help Best Buy. They may learn more about customers’ needs, although I would think if I were calling BB customer support it would be pretty obvious why I called.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Does anyone remember the guy who spoke at a retail conference, maybe 10-15 years ago, who demonstrated a conversation with AI that completely mimicked that of human interaction? He booked meetings, dinners and a hair cut completely using whatever software he was pitching. It never materialized.
That demonstration was seamless, it’s what AI in customer service will have to be or it will just be a more polished conversion still with less than satisfactory answers. Current technology is frustrating. For important service questions I still want to speak with a human.
COO, Mondofora
May have been a Mechanical Turk
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
This seems like a lot of explanation for the simple solution I seek. Simply, I want to tell the automated customer service agent my problem and have them solve it. I never imagine my problem is so unique that it is not listed in one of the six options they gave me.
To me, as they describe it, the best part is that the system will read my voice. Does that mean that my decibel level and choice of words will no longer morph into my expletives? Will the system understand when I am annoyed and deal with that first?
Over the years, call center interaction has improved tremendously. Even though it is clear that the last thing the retailer wants you to do is to talk to a person, when you finally get to a person, without exaggeration, they are terrific in dealing with the customer (me).
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
With a very helpful and brilliant associate, along with this technology, why would I not be thrilled?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Retailers should try to keep up with everything AI. It is already touching every aspect of retail. Yes, customer experience will always be key. That alone has multiple angles, needs, and inefficiencies where AI could play a role. Even the often awkward implementations of using bots for website chats can now be upgraded to GPT-powered interactions that can answer questions down to the SKU and product detail level within seconds. AI bots are already smarter than most realize, and getting better every minute.
My advice to anyone in retail, omnichannel, restaurant—anywhere that there’s overwhelming complexity—is to stop asking “if” questions and start asking “what if” and “how” questions about AI.
Principal, The Feedback Group
This is dead on. It isn’t a question of if this is going to happen. It IS happening. The assessment needs to be how to best incorporate AI tech into situations. As Ken said, “AI bots are already smarter than most realize, and getting better every minute.” True. Ignore at it your own risk.