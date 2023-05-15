Will Google’s AI-Driven Search Captivate Shoppers?

Photo: Google

Google last week introduced a new set of features—called Search Generative Experience—that deliver AI-generated summaries to queries similar to ChatGPT as well as follow-up prompts to engage users in a conversation. The technology promises more accurate, relevant and expansive information when shopping via Google search.

“With generative AI in Search, we can help you understand the full picture when you’re shopping, making even the most considered and complex purchase decisions faster and much easier,” wrote Elizabeth Reid, Google’s VP & GM, search, in a blog entry. “When searching for a product, you’ll get a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider and products that fit the bill. You’ll also get product descriptions that include relevant, up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images.”

The technology giant’s new generative AI shopping technology is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which has over 35 billion product listings with 1.8 billion refreshed every hour.



Follow-ups to the original search query take on a conversational style without the need for repeating context or details already provided. “You’ll also find helpful jumping-off points to web content and a range of perspectives that you can dig into,” Ms. Reid wrote.

Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page, promising to be “distinguishable from organic search results.”

The search feature will initially only be available in the U.S. through a waiting list system. The platform is described as an ongoing “experiment” with improvements expected over time.

“There are known limitations with generative AI and LLMs [large-language models], and Search, even today, will not always get it right,” wrote Ms. Reid. “We’re taking a responsible and deliberate approach to bringing new generative AI capabilities to search.”

Jungle Scout’s Q1 2023 Consumer Trends Report found 56 percent of consumers start their online product searches at Amazon with search engines at 42 percent and Walmart at 37 percent. Gen-Z respondents started their online product searches on TikTok more than on any search engine.

Microsoft unveiled an AI-driven Bing search engine in February using OpenAI’s GPT technology.