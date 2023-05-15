Will Google’s AI-Driven Search Captivate Shoppers?
Google last week introduced a new set of features—called Search Generative Experience—that deliver AI-generated summaries to queries similar to ChatGPT as well as follow-up prompts to engage users in a conversation. The technology promises more accurate, relevant and expansive information when shopping via Google search.
“With generative AI in Search, we can help you understand the full picture when you’re shopping, making even the most considered and complex purchase decisions faster and much easier,” wrote Elizabeth Reid, Google’s VP & GM, search, in a blog entry. “When searching for a product, you’ll get a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider and products that fit the bill. You’ll also get product descriptions that include relevant, up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images.”
The technology giant’s new generative AI shopping technology is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which has over 35 billion product listings with 1.8 billion refreshed every hour.
Follow-ups to the original search query take on a conversational style without the need for repeating context or details already provided. “You’ll also find helpful jumping-off points to web content and a range of perspectives that you can dig into,” Ms. Reid wrote.
Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page, promising to be “distinguishable from organic search results.”
The search feature will initially only be available in the U.S. through a waiting list system. The platform is described as an ongoing “experiment” with improvements expected over time.
“There are known limitations with generative AI and LLMs [large-language models], and Search, even today, will not always get it right,” wrote Ms. Reid. “We’re taking a responsible and deliberate approach to bringing new generative AI capabilities to search.”
Jungle Scout’s Q1 2023 Consumer Trends Report found 56 percent of consumers start their online product searches at Amazon with search engines at 42 percent and Walmart at 37 percent. Gen-Z respondents started their online product searches on TikTok more than on any search engine.
Microsoft unveiled an AI-driven Bing search engine in February using OpenAI’s GPT technology.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is the potential of generative AI as a shopping search tool? Will Search Generative Experience increase Google’s share of shopping searches?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will Google’s AI-Driven Search Captivate Shoppers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s a reason Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others are investing Billions is generative AI – improving online shopping is one of them. While online shopping has come a long way, it still has a long way to go. Finding relevant products, sorting through the ads and fake reviews to get to the information shoppers need. While there’s no doubt that there will be fits and starts as generative AI is applied to the online shopping experience, it has the potential to significantly improve the experience.
Principal, The Feedback Group
Rather than sifting through endless pages, this might help hone the search results to make them more digestible and easy to understand for shoppers. And it’s a needed evolution for Google as well, given all the recent AI developments. It will be interesting to see how this works!
Vice President, Research at IDC
Potential is unlimited- especially given the constant influx of new and up-to-date data that continues to be collected by Google. As a shopping search tool there is an opportunity to engage customers who are already searching for products. The fact that Google is looking through the lens of “where the customer is” vs imposing their own purchasing funnel is notable and smart. As for market share, the key will be whether the experience is easier, faster and less encumbering than Amazon’s many recommendations and “people like you bought this” presentation- which given the excess of advertising might not be too high a bar for a good experience. In addition, there may be multiple competitors such as Microsoft et. al. biting at the heels for generative shopping. Too early to tell the outcome with such a highly fragmented and invested playing cast. We’ll have to wait and see. Google will capture some market share initially just by being in the game.
Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality
Generative AI search capabilities are limitless for the big 3 engines (Amazon, Google, Microsoft), which is why they’re pumping billions of dollars into these products. Benefits include speed, refinement, promotion, experience and much more. Over time it will get better but do expect a few wonky moments early on.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This is extremely exciting. I’ve spent hours trying to find reception-worthy dresses for my bride friends, and their criteria are quite specific. Search capabilities like this would have saved me a ton of time and had more precision.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Generative AI has the potential to bring out both the best and worst results for retailers. As shoppers become more comfortable with prompting AI for results, this will amplify the speed and quality of their ability to find and compare products to find the best choices. Many lesser known brands will find themselves inside a shopper’s consideration set more than their marketing budgets would previously have allowed. The question is whether these retailers will have the ability to keep up with demand, and whether more established retailers will fork over big bucks to weight AI in their favor.