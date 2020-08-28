Photo: Foot Locker

For its first California Power Store, Foot Locker has committed to hiring local by partnering with the City of Compton to recruit talent within a five-mile radius of the location.

Power Stores are significantly larger than Foot Locker’s flagship stores, with a focus on tapping into the local community.

For the new 12,800-square-foot store, two local artists designed custom artwork for the interior and exterior of the location. The store will feature a selection of limited-release products from local brands and an activation space to host events for local “sneaker-obsessed” fans. Foot Locker has also committed to hosting neighborhood clean-ups and maintaining a community garden.

Emphasizing local hires has also been a feature at Foot Locker’s six other Power Store locations globally, although this marks the first time the retailer has partnered on initial recruiting efforts.

“Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections, from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer,” Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S., said in a statement.

Foot Locker is taking a page from its closest vendor partner, Nike, whose Community Store concept has a primary goal of hiring at least 80 percent of its team from within a five-mile radius. Nike’s Community Store associates volunteer their time to local nonprofits and to the company’s broader sports-related efforts. They are also empowered to award grants from the store to local organizations.

Publix and Wegmans are two chains in the grocery space that talk up local hires when opening stores, but many retailers don’t discuss putting a priority on hiring local.

The benefits of hiring locally include being seen as supporting the community, and attracting other locals as customers and later as job recruits. It is also seen as making it easier to vet candidates and reduce staff turnover. The downside is limiting the pool of potential candidates.