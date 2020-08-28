Will hiring locals help stores drive better results?
For its first California Power Store, Foot Locker has committed to hiring local by partnering with the City of Compton to recruit talent within a five-mile radius of the location.
Power Stores are significantly larger than Foot Locker’s flagship stores, with a focus on tapping into the local community.
For the new 12,800-square-foot store, two local artists designed custom artwork for the interior and exterior of the location. The store will feature a selection of limited-release products from local brands and an activation space to host events for local “sneaker-obsessed” fans. Foot Locker has also committed to hosting neighborhood clean-ups and maintaining a community garden.
Emphasizing local hires has also been a feature at Foot Locker’s six other Power Store locations globally, although this marks the first time the retailer has partnered on initial recruiting efforts.
“Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections, from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer,” Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S., said in a statement.
Foot Locker is taking a page from its closest vendor partner, Nike, whose Community Store concept has a primary goal of hiring at least 80 percent of its team from within a five-mile radius. Nike’s Community Store associates volunteer their time to local nonprofits and to the company’s broader sports-related efforts. They are also empowered to award grants from the store to local organizations.
Publix and Wegmans are two chains in the grocery space that talk up local hires when opening stores, but many retailers don’t discuss putting a priority on hiring local.
The benefits of hiring locally include being seen as supporting the community, and attracting other locals as customers and later as job recruits. It is also seen as making it easier to vet candidates and reduce staff turnover. The downside is limiting the pool of potential candidates.
- Foot Locker Opens Community Power Store in Compton – Foot Locker/PRNewswire
- Foot Locker Introduces ‘Power Store’ Model in North America with New Store in Metro Detroit – Foot Locker/PRNewswire
- Nostrand and Flatbush: Nike Opens First NYC Community Store in the Heart of Brooklyn – Nike
- 5 Benefits Of Hiring Locally – Forbes
- The Benefits of Hiring Local Staff for Your Retail Store – Recruit Shop
- Nike rethinks local community support – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should hiring local be a priority for retailers, and is it a feasible goal for most? What are some tactics for finding local talent?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "Will hiring locals help stores drive better results?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I really think this is an interesting initiative. Tapping into a workforce in close proximity to stores has a number of advantages as noted, but it’s also extremely practical — offering employees reduced commutes. Given the significant job losses in the retail industry – and other industries — it should be very easy for Foot Locker to attract talent. It also doesn’t hurt that their flagship stores and products are especially compelling to workers of a certain age.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Hiring locals can probably help retailers create more of a sense of community, especially if staff know and understand their shoppers. It is also generally a good policy to economically support the areas where business is conducted. However it is not a panacea. So many other things need to be right – products, service, store location, prices, etc. – for a retail concept to work. Ultimately that means having the right mix of talent and people with the right attitude is more important than just having locals. If retailers can get the two to align then that’s great. If not, they need to go with the hiring policy that works best for their business.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think it is very helpful to instill a sense of community for the business. It’s definitely a selling point as these employees should know their customer base better than someone not from the community.