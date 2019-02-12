Will its ‘culture of recognition’ be a game winner for Dick’s Sporting Goods?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods
Dec 02, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Dick’s Sporting Goods is crediting its recent performance improvements, in part, to increased investments in employees, including the launch of an associate training program earlier this year and a heightened focus on employee recognition.

The training, Lauren Hobart, president, said last week on Dick’s third-quarter conference call, is “focused on how our team should engage every athlete [customer] every time, use the power of their opinion to create confidence and excitement, and execute the basics to create a hassle-free shopping experience.”

At the same time, Dick’s is working to build a “culture of recognition” that extends beyond the store level and rewards employees for exemplary service under an “Extra One Percent” mantra.

“It can be everything from small awards; we have a High-Five award that goes out for a quick moments when somebody does something special during the day,” said Ms. Hobart. “And then we have larger rewards, leading up to President’s awards and big, full-store celebrations. And the stores obviously participate in our compensation and incentive plans as well. So, it’s all over the place, but it’s coming through in ways that are everyday activities where we’re rewarding people for their efforts.”

A “real focus on recognition of great results and performance” combined with performance factors such as better in-stock positions and stronger marketing creates a “very virtuous cycle,” said Ms. Hobart.

“Momentum breeds momentum,” she added. 

Surveys show most workers across industries don’t feel they get enough praise for their work.

WorldatWork and Maritz Motivation’s “2019 Trends in Employee Recognition Survey” found that, while human resource managers saw their recognition programs doing a fairly good job of meeting goals, only 18 percent said they are definitely meeting their goals.

A recent survey of 16,000 professionals across a variety of industries from Deloitte found:

  • Three-quarters of employees are satisfied with a “thank you” for their everyday efforts.
  • Most people prefer recognition that is either shared with a few people or delivered privately, rather than widely shared.
  • The most valued type of recognition is a new growth opportunity.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is retail any better or worse than other industries at recognizing strong performance by employees? Is the frequency of recognition, the type of reward or some other factor the biggest hurdle to successfully recognizing employees working on selling floors?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Please Note: We are making changes to the way our site works on the back end. If you are having issues with staying logged in please try "force refreshing" this Braintrust Discussion page. In Mac OS X, hold the Shift Key down when reloading the page. In Windows hold down the Control Key when pressing F5. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Braintrust
"When praise and rewards have a high profile, it not only affects those getting the recognition, but those who see that the company appreciates people and good contributions."

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Gene Detroyer

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Will its ‘culture of recognition’ be a game winner for Dick’s Sporting Goods?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 39 minutes ago

I don’t know if retail is any better or worse than other industries at recognition. I do know that it is necessary, important, critical, imperative that good performance be recognized and rewarded. The Instagram/Facebook world that we live in creates and then magnifies the opportunity to give that recognition. And I do not mean gold stars for participation. It’s not hard to know when somebody has done a little extra or knocked it out of the park. The level of competition in today’s market is intense. Broadcasting success stories is both a morale builder and a brand builder.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
1 hour 6 minutes ago

The key comment in the article is “momentum breeds momentum.” And it should should be noted that it works in both directions. When praise and rewards have a high profile, it not only affects those getting the recognition, but those who see that the company appreciates people and good contributions.

Similarly, when a company ignores contributions, even by the lowest level employees, it sends a message to every employee that they are regarded only as robots here to do a job. Unfortunately, too many retail operations see those working in the stores as those robots and not as long term contributors to the success of the company.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Heidi Sax
BrainTrust
Heidi Sax
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
55 minutes 14 seconds ago

The retail (and hospitality) industries have an outsized reliance on part-time employees. For example, 50 percent of Walmart’s employees are part-time, and estimates suggest the number increases to up to 70 percent in other retail settings. Employees working limited hours have less access to benefits and make less on average per hour than those doing similar jobs working full time. It makes sense that retail employees don’t feel recognized.

At the same time, recognition is earned through strong performance, which is achieved as a result of ongoing, effective, engaging training. So baking training into a culture of recognition makes complete sense in retail. Thanks goes a long way, but I like that they’re tying it into compensation and incentives as well.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Staff
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
46 minutes 50 seconds ago

Retailers have had a cavalier attitude towards associates in investing, educating and appreciating them. It’s good to see Dick’s take a holistic approach to recognizing and rewarding excellence.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
39 minutes 32 seconds ago

This is the future. The mantra among operations leaders last year was “customer engagement” but now “associate engagement” defines the retail experience. Let’s see how creative other companies can be in retaining the best associates.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
36 minutes 32 seconds ago

Dick’s Is executing on many fronts brilliantly. That coupled with their firm social stance on guns has made them a go-to choice for many shoppers. Hats off to their focus on the employee to make moments that matter. They are a textbook example of how to compete with the online bandits – by creating a better shopping experience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mel Kleiman
BrainTrust
Mel Kleiman
President, Humetrics
8 minutes 40 seconds ago

If Dick’s can get its managers to focus on positive recognition they can hit the ball out of the park. If you take the time to think about it you will see that recognition is actually one of the motivators, if not the only one, that every manager has 100 percent control over and in most cases it costs no money.

A Gallup poll showed that over 60 percent of all workers said they received no recognition at work in the last year. Isn’t it also interesting that another Gallup poll shows that over 60 percent of workers are either not engaged or totally disengaged at work?

In every program I do I ask attendees how many have ever received a written letter of recognition. I never get more then 10 percent of the hands to go up. When asked how long ago and where the letter is almost everyone of the people who raise their hands still have the letter and know where it is. WOW. Recognition is powerful.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"When praise and rewards have a high profile, it not only affects those getting the recognition, but those who see that the company appreciates people and good contributions."

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Gene Detroyer

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education

Take Our Instant Poll

Is retail better or worse than other industries at recognizing strong performance by employees?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 

  • Apply to be a BrainTrust Panelist

  • Please briefly describe your qualifications — specifically, your expertise and experience in the retail industry.
  • By submitting this form, I give you permission to forward my contact information to designated members of the RetailWire staff.

    See RetailWire's privacy policy for more information about what data we collect and how it is used.