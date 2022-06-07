Sources: Amazon

Amazon.com’s Prime membership already comes with plenty of perks, and now the company is adding more.

The retail and technology giant, in the run-up to its annual Prime Day event, said that Prime members in the U.S. are eligible to receive a free one-year subscription to Grubhub+, complete with free delivery fees on orders of $12 or more and added benefits including free food rewards and order discounts.

Prime members may activate the deal at amazon.com/grubhub. They will need to cancel their Grubhub membership before it ends in 12 months to avoid being charged the monthly fee, which currently stands at $9.99.

Current estimates of the numbers of Prime members in the U.S. range between 157.4 million and 159.8 million. Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial membership for individuals looking to test the program and grab deals on Prime Day, July 12 and 13.

Amazon is also offering perks around its Prime Video offering. Starting today, members can get a two-day sneak peek at its upcoming show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Twenty million Prime members around the world added the show to their watch lists this week, according to Amazon.

The company also said members will get opportunities to save on NFL-licensed products, Fire TV smart televisions and streaming sticks ahead of the kickoff of Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15.

“Being the first to watch a sneak peek of one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2022 or ordering your favorite takeout while watching a football game on a TV you snagged for a great price — that’s the promise of Prime, and there’s never been a better time to take advantage of all the membership has to offer,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement. “Prime already delivers great value for members. These new exclusive offers and experiences show how a single Prime membership unlocks a whole world of potential.”

An annual Amazon Prime membership costs $139.