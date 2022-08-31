Will Nuuly’s rental and resale model drive profitable growth for Urban Outfitters?
Urban Outfitters, Inc. can’t wait for its Nuuly business to really take off.
The retail clothing chain operator, which first launched its Nuuly Rent business in 2019, will soon go live with Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer resale marketplace that will be competing against Poshmark, Thredup, Depop and others.
Nuuly Thrift, which sells women’s clothing, rang up sales topping $51 million for the first six months of the year, compared to under $18 million last year.
“As the country began reopening this spring, our subscription rental business saw a positive shift in customer behavior. Many subscribers who had paused their subscription last year resumed their monthly deliveries,” Frank Conforti, co-president and chief operating officer of Urban Outfitters, told analysts on last week’s company earnings call.
“During the second quarter, our growth of subscriptions slowed due to low availability of inventory in certain categories the consumer was demanding, such as dresses. We then chased into a better inventory position in these categories and our subscriber trends have improved,” said Mr. Conforti. “We are looking forward to continuing our subscriber growth over the second half of the year and learning more about the customer preferences for their rental experience.”
The addition of Nuuly Thrift, which will feature men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing and accessories on an iOS app, is expected to build on the value proposition of Nuuly Rent.
“Both Nuuly platforms, Thrift and Rent, will support its mission to be a curated destination for anyone who loves fashion and is exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet and on their wallets,” said Richard Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters.
“Nuuly Thrift will give sellers an option to receive their payout directly into their bank account or they can choose Nuuly Cash and instantly earn an extra 10 percent on their payout,” Mr. Hayne added. “Nuuly Cash, including the extra 10 percent, can then be spent back at Nuuly Thrift or at any of the URBN family of brands, online or in stores. This should create a cycle of buying and selling within the URBN ecosystem while also creating value for the customer.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see the combination of Nuuly Rent and Thrift fitting into Urban Outfitter’s portfolio of retail businesses? How will Urban Outfitters’ approach to clothing and accessories rentals and resale match up against others in the marketplace?
Director, Main Street Markets
Nuuly definitely resonates with their customer base. This is a very good collaboration for them.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Renewable clothing is a trend that is here to stay. We all need to conserve resources, save money, and look good doing it. Urban Outfitters has its fingers on the pulse of the U.S. consumer. This concept, coupled with a subscription model, creates recurring revenue which is a powerful revenue stream approach for Urban. But, as the fashion resales trend builds, clothing retailers will definitely have to nail the sizing challenge. Peer-to-peer means essentially “no returns” and is driven by customer reviews. No more buy three, return one in the world of Nuuly Thrift!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Nuuly Thrift is the standout here because customers can both buy and sell on the platform. Nuuly Cash is an added perk. But rental and thrift options offered by retailers have become mainstream. Shoppers are already looking for the next big thing.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Bravo Urban Brands! According to a study we just completed, consumers of all ages are more interested in re-sale than ever before so, to test multiple ways to execute a much different operating model as soon as possible is very smart. Fail fast smart. At this stage of this very hot category’s life, figuring out how it works best for you is step one so again, bravo Urban. You’d think with their customer it’d be a lay-down win, but from what we saw, ALL retailers need to get on this bandwagon ASAP. (P.S.: Walmart is testing used merch, what does that tell you?)
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
This collaboration fits nicely into Urban Outfitters’ portfolio to appeal more to a sustainability-focused consumer, plus provides powerful buying (and selling) options for their current demographic.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Every morning I wake up thinking of all the things I must do today. This one hurts my head. I’m glad I don’t have to figure this out.