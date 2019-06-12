Photo: W Hotels; Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway has teamed up with W Hotels in a deal that will enable guests at the Marriott property to travel in style wearing specially selected items from the subscription service’s clothing wardrobe.

Guests who book a room at one of four of the hotel’s properties — W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood — will be given access to Rent the Runway’s Unlimited Closet collection for $69. The subscription service has also put together a curated selection of items to fit the needs of travelers to each of the specific locations. Items ordered by guests will be waiting for them upon check-in and can be dropped off at each site’s Welcome Desk at checkout.

“Traveling without luggage has always been my dream,” said Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with W Hotels to bring the RTR Closet Concierge to life, so travelers can simply show up and have their dream closet waiting for them in their hotel room.”

“Collaborating with Rent the Runway — such a creative, conscious and trend-setting brand — allows us to reinvent the way our guests pack and dress as they travel,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader at W Hotels. “Skipping the packing process is a whole new level of luxury for our guests and is yet another surprising way [we] continue to reinvent hospitality.”

Rent the Runway heads into its deal with W Hotels just a few months after announcing a pause on new subscriptions and special occasion clothing rentals due to issues in the company’s supply chain. The announcement made in September followed complaints on social media by Rent the Runway subscribers about delayed or canceled orders. The company blamed the delays on “unforeseen issues associated with a significant software transformation” at its New Jersey distribution center.