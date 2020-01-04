Will socially distanced shopping launch robot delivery for the masses?
The coronavirus pandemic has rendered interaction with other people potentially dangerous and, in some states in the U.S., illegal. In only a few weeks, the necessity to limit human-to-human contact has led to a spike in the trial of services like grocery delivery and pickup. As the crisis wears on, another newer grocery technology could become more prominent thanks to the constraints imposed by social distancing.
The Broad Branch Market in Chevy Chase, Md. has begun utilizing robots for delivery in order to allow customers to get groceries with minimal human interaction, ABC 6 in Philadelphia reported. Customers within a one-mile radius of the store can have their groceries delivered by a 45-pound, knee-high robot on wheels. The service is part of a beta test and is free to customers at present. One customer reported receiving her groceries within 30 minutes with the robot.
While curbside pickup and delivery both can still offer risks if person-to-person contact is not conducted correctly, utilizing delivery robots would remove all possibility of direct contact between grocery store employees and customers.
Pilots of delivery robots and autonomous vehicles for last-mile grocery fulfillment have grown common in the past few years. Tech startups, logistics companies and grocers in the U.S. and internationally have been testing wheeled, mobile cooler-style delivery robots, fully autonomous vehicles and airborne drones. Willingness to allow pilots of different types of robots has varied between municipalities, with some U.S. cities banning or restricting them to particular areas to avoid possible risks to pedestrians.
Grocery is not the only area where there is potential for delivery robots to pick up steam.
With restaurants closed worldwide due to social distancing practices, robotic delivery startup Refraction AI, based in Ann Arbor, MI, has seen an increase in restaurant partners and maxed-out orders from customers, according to Slate.
In China, robots have also been used for food delivery (as well as for medical supplies) in quarantined areas throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Forbes article. In that case, major companies and startups already working in the delivery robot space scaled up these services to meet the demands of the coronavirus outbreak.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see robotic delivery taking off in the same way as curbside pickup in response to the coronavirus pandemic? How valuable will customer-facing robots become as the pandemic wears on, and does this service have real value beyond novelty?
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I don’t think so… as of this morning, traffic is down in a lot of food retailers due to the extended social distancing restrictions. A lot of the retailers are instituting markers on the store floors and in the aisles to get customers to adhere to the social distancing rules. Robot or autonomous car delivery is still relatively new and not fully tested. I don’t see food retailers investing in this technology right now – it’s too costly and the learning curve would be too steep to implement right away. In a year? Who knows, maybe so.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I do not see it taking off like curbside delivery. A retailer has to buy nothing to do curbside, the tech investment to scale ROI on this is still years away.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If robot surfaces are capable of carrying the virus, robots would be no more secure than curbside pickup or curbside drop off. If robot deliveries increase after the pandemic, it will be for more than one reason.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
This has been at the top of my mind because of previous RetailWire features that discuss robot delivery in cities like San Francisco. Cities like San Francisco have more access to robot delivery than any other city in the U.S., and it’s not taking off at this time. Despite the fact that robot delivery makes good sense in this moment in history, it’s not trusted or known. Society is dealing with a lot of newness and change that is outside of their control, I’m not sure they’re going to be open to newness and change where they can control it.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
During these challenging times, robotic delivery makes a great deal of sense. Robots being able to deliver take out meals in addition to groceries makes them a game changer. Now the question becomes how to program them to go longer distances in and around dense areas with multiple units in each building. I think we are going to need bigger robots!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Broad Branch Market is teeny-tiny and carries few SKUs — I just don’t see this as a model for retail going forward.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
My short answer is no, for several reasons. As Bob stated there is the cost of the technology. It is limited in the distance from the store that is realistically serviceable. Then there are other factors such as winter weather and the lack of sidewalks in non-urban environments. Curbside is something that everyone with a car can do.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I agree with Bob. Too expensive, and too risky (what happens if one gets in an accident? What if someone tries to steal one?). It could easily become cartoonish.