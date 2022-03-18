Will Starbucks really be able to trash its paper cups?
If Starbucks makes good on its most recent environmentally-minded endeavor, by 2025 you may not see nearly as many of the chain’s paper cups in the hands of coffee drinkers.
Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, called eliminating the disposable cup the “Holy Grail” of an environmental solution, according to CNN.
The chain wants to allow all customers by 2025 to be using either their own coffee mugs or reusable cups available in-store, as an alternative to the now ubiquitous branded paper cup. While not promising to get rid of single-use paper cups entirely, the chain does plan to take steps to make the option less attractive. It is testing 20 versions of “borrow-a-cup” programs in eight different markets in an attempt to find the best model for promoting reusability.
One option is the use of a durable, environmentally-friendly cup people can take with them for a $1 deposit and return to get their dollar back. Another involves incentivizing customers to bring their own mugs (a practice stopped early during the pandemic due to fears of surface contamination).
Single-use containers became a point of focus for environmentally conscious consumers in recent years. The movement against single use plastics grew to the point where many municipalities throughout the U.S. banned plastic grocery bags, though many such regulations were relaxed at the beginning of the pandemic.
News of Starbucks’ new, eco-minded move comes as the company gets hit with heavy criticism from some, who have questioned how dedicated the chain truly is to the socially responsible ethos it has a reputation for touting.
The company has especially fallen afoul of labor advocates, who have criticized Starbucks’ moves to discourage and prevent unionization as a wave of labor activism has begun to sweep the U.S., as reported in Fast Company. The article, which characterizes the chain as a “progressive company [that has] lost its way,” recounts employee allegations of Starbucks engaging in union-busting moves, like captive audience meetings and punitive store closings, hour reductions and firings. The National Labor Relations Board recently sent the chain its first formal complaint over alleged illegal retaliation against two baristas.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: To what extent do you think Starbucks will be able to reduce reliance on the disposable paper cup? What do you see as the potential upside and downside of the move? Will good will over environmentalism impact the public perception of Starbucks as having “lost its way” on socially responsible issues?
5 Comments on "Will Starbucks really be able to trash its paper cups?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The question is, will customers give up on paper cups? Anything to help reduce environmental impact is worth trying, and Starbucks’ experimentation approach to finding the best solutions is laudable. Ultimately, customers will decide the fate of the paper cup and, while previous attempts to reduce paper cups have not been successful, I’m hopeful that customers will be more open minded and do their part to help minimize the impact.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a step in the right direction and I think that Starbucks can minimize the use of disposable cups. However eliminating them entirely is, in my opinion, not on the agenda. The reason is customer convenience. If you’re on the go and have an impulse to buy Starbucks you won’t necessarily have your own cup with you and you also may not want to carry around one of the returnable cups after you’ve finished your drink. So paper cups still have a role, but hopefully a more minimal one. It would also be interesting to know the impact of the change: after all, reusable cups still have an environmental footprint as does their sanitization and eventual disposal. So what is the net benefit?
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Although announced before Schultz’s return, this initiative falls neatly into his agenda which makes it more likely to be executed well. Starbucks has an ESG obligation, no time like the present.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Give Starbucks another star for the effort. If Starbucks adopts a method similar to Lidl where you bring your own bag or they charge you, this may just work.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Great idea but it will never happen. What makes us think a barista wants to touch my cup I bring in – or your cup, for that matter?