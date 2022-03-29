Will swimwear become Victoria’s Secret weapon?
Victoria’s Secret said last week that it has acquired a minority interest in Frankies Bikinis, a women-founded and led beachwear and lifestyle brand.
The move brings to mind how much Victoria’s Secret has changed in recent years — the chain seems to have spent much of its time trying to put its past in the rearview. In the case of Frankies, it recalls memories of the retailer’s decision in 2016 to get out of swimwear, a decision that was panned at the time and later reversed.
Frankies is known for its “laid-back Malibu vibe,” according to a press release to announce Victoria’s Secret $18 million investment. The company was founded in 2012 by then 17-year-old Francesa Aiello and her mother Mimi.
The younger Ms. Aiello, who is creative director for her brand, said, “I have such respect for the transformation that Victoria’s Secret has made over the past few years, specifically with diversity and inclusivity, and I believe that together we can continue to bring a new wave of fashion into the swimwear industry for all women of all shapes, all sizes and all backgrounds. With Victoria’s Secret beside us, Frankies Bikinis will continue to deliver our signature collections that encourage customers to explore their personal style and create looks unique to themselves that make them feel their most confident.”
Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters called Frankies “an aspirational beachwear brand and trend leader in the swimwear category, with room to grow and extend into new categories and attract new customers in the direct-to-consumer channel.”
Mr. Waters said the investment in Frankies “is a continuation of our efforts to expand partnerships with culturally relevant brands founded by women entrepreneurs.”
Victoria’s Secret made news recently with the launch of a new online-only private brand called Happy Nation. The brand, which will be available beginning next month, features bras, panties and comfortable clothing for pre-teen girls.
The retailer recently released its full year results for 2021, its first year as a publicly-traded company after its spinoff by Limited Brands. Victoria’s Secret posted operating income of $869.5 million compared to $97.5 million in 2020. Net sales for the year were up 25 percent with comps up three percent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you expect Victoria’s Secret to get from its investment in Frankies Bikinis? Will “partnerships with culturally relevant brands founded by women entrepreneurs” prove a successful strategy for Victoria’s Secret?
CEO, New Sega Home
The latest ad campaign from Victoria’s Secret shows such a variety of body types, ages, and backgrounds. If they carry this formula through to the swimwear category it should be a winning strategy and a natural extension of their brand. Reinvesting in female entrepreneurs takes this one step further and is a solid move.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
Oh, Vicky’s. A company that has SO lost its way and still has not figured out how to find it. Let’s not forget that VS used to sell swimwear and, by most accounts, it was a pretty successful business for them until it was killed by leadership for no apparent reason.
It’s great that they’re finally recognizing that they alienated a lot of customers with the original move and are looking to put it back into the lineup, but I feel like the world has moved on. Does VS know what women want? Has this become so much of an unanswered question for them that they must invest in women-owned companies to get access to that kind of expertise?
I sincerely hope VS can regain some cachet in the market, but I don’t know that the company can recover from not understanding major market shifts that companies like Aerie (Aeropostale) and Third Love have already capitalized on. And “investing in a swimwear company” is not going to be enough to do that by any stretch.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The original decision by Victoria’s Secret to exit the swimwear category has turned out to be a mistake. As long as women continue to want bikini swimwear and do not regard it as sexist, but cool, Victoria’s Secret should be able to turn this new acquisition into a vehicle for substantial additional revenue and profits.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Victoria’s Secret was a swimwear powerhouse in the ’90s, but they walked away from that business when it was deemed “off strategy.” It’s a different marketplace now, so the trick will be delivering on the inclusivity promise, which has not been their strong suit.
Managing Director, GlobalData
With the return of travel, this should be a big year for the swimwear market. As such, it is commercially sensible that Victoria’s Secret is taking a bigger stake in the segment – especially after surrendering a lot of the market share they held in swimwear in years gone by. Frankie’s seems like a great brand and I am sure that the involvement of Victoria’s Secret will help it grow. The wider picture here is a pivot to a more inclusive Victoria’s Secret which supports women, including women founders and entrepreneurs. This is long overdue but it is great to see the change being implemented with conviction!
President, Spieckerman Retail
Smart move for Victoria’s Secret to pursue a swimwear acquisition rather than attempting to rebuild the category internally. Frankie’s enjoys a healthy social media following and fan base. The timing seems perfect in the wake of Victoria’s Secret’s brand revamp.