Will two digital-first concepts prove more successful than one for Panera Bread?
Panera Bread has announced plans to roll out two smaller concepts to reach to-go customers in dense urban areas.
Urban Core, at about 2,500 square feet, is about 40 percent smaller than Panera’s traditional bakery-cafes. With limited counter seating, the concept is geared to support rapid pickup and is designed with shelves dedicated to pickup and to-go orders.
Panera To-Go, at approximately 1,000-square-foot, doesn’t have any dine-in seating and features all-digital ordering. Panera wrote in a press release, “With less front-of-house duties and simplified operations, Panera To-Go associates can focus on crafting freshly prepared meals to meet the needs of a guest on-the-go.”
Panera’s digital sales now make up half of total system sales. Beyond urban markets, the smaller concepts are expected to help Panera reach hospitals and universities.
Panera will not be replacing its traditional bakery-cafés or the double-drive-through locations.
“For us, it’s ‘and’, not ‘or’,” Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand & concept officer told Nation’s Restaurant News. “We love our suburban markets and we know they resonate with people and they like this brand. We want to keep that but we also want to be present in urban downtown neighborhoods and you just can’t do that and show up 4,000-square feet.”
Sweetgreen, Schlotszky’s and Wingstop this year joined Chipotle, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell in opening digital-order only locations as online orders surged during the pandemic.
In a press release announcing its first digital-only store last fall in Boston, Dunkin’ said, “Because guests are in control of the ordering experience, the on-site crew can focus on fulfilling orders with heightened speed and accuracy.”
On Wingstop’s recent third-quarter call, Michael Skipworth, CEO, said digital orders have held above 60 percent, although sales in other digital channels, including e-commerce, have moderated as pandemic restrictions have eased. He said, “We’re committed to our aspirational goal of 100 percent digital transactions where we enjoy a $5 higher average check. This continued expansion of our digital business allows us to continue to build upon our first-party database that’s over 30 million strong.”
Drive-throughs are also being added by chains to support mobile ordering.
- Panera Targets Expansion In Urban Markets Driven By Portfolio Of Digitally-Led New Bakery-Cafe Formats – Panera Bread
- Panera Bread Opens Smaller Store Focused on Digital Sales – NACS
- Panera Bread is opening its first digital and to-go stores in New York – National Restaurant News
- Dunkin’ opens its first ‘digital-only’ restaurant in South Jersey – Cherry Hill Courier-Post
- Schlotzsky’s Tries Ditching Seats – Restaurant Business
- Sweetgreen Opens First Digital-Only Pickup Location – Restaurant Business
- Fast-Food Restaurants Do Away With Dining Rooms – Restaurant Business
- Chipotle’s expansion plans include adding ‘digital-only’ restaurants to its menu – RetailWire
- Wingstop, Inc. (WING) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are digital-only or digital-first restaurants the future of fast food and fast casual? Will Panera likely find more expansion success with its digital-only Panera To-Go or hybrid digital-first Urban Core concept?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will two digital-first concepts prove more successful than one for Panera Bread?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
It’s an interesting concept but not without risk. And it sounds like they are trying to reduce labor and overhead costs while couching it as a consumer/convenience benefit.
First of all, we’ve seen many tech companies struggle post-pandemic due to assumptions that certain pandemic digital behavior would continue/keep growing at a certain clip – so I would be thoughtful about that. Additionally, what happens if there’s an issue with an online order? How is it resolved?
Lastly, Panera largely makes food that people need to sit to be eating. The lack of seating is concerning to me. Even in New York, where space is at a premium and many people grab and go, every seat in a fast casual restaurant is often taken.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
It seems that the same erosion of the mid-range in apparel retail is now happening in food/dining. Fast casual sat in between fast food and high-end dining experiences. As the gap between lower and higher income widens, retail category offerings tend to as well. Low-contact, digital-first experiences in fast casual make complete sense given the direction retail in general is headed.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The push into smaller footprint concepts makes total sense for Panera. I’m not going to bet on either concept winning the digital-first race, because they both leverage momentum in digital sales while solving multiple limitations: workforce and urban real estate. Panera has found a way to expand their reach to various target audiences while continuing to stay within their brand.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
A great test. Smart. A little later than optimal, but better now than not.
COO, Mondofora
If only digital-only and BOPIS had been developed before the Automat disappeared.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Digital-only and digital-first concepts are a great way for trusted restaurant brands to build sales and create more efficient experiences for customers. The key word is “trusted,” as familiarity with menus and confidence in quality based on previous experiences will drive adoption. Choice and convenience are synonymous for consumers so in-person options need to stay in the mix, at least for now.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The statistic that half of Panera’s sales were digitally initiated surprised me. To me, Panera has always been a place to go to eat. Is Panera planning to join the QSR category?