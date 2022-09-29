A bag ban is all part of the brand at Wegmans
No matter which Wegmans a customer is shopping at in the U.S., they will not find single-use plastic bags available at checkout.
Wegmans eliminated the use of single-use plastic bags in its Pennsylvania stores on September 22, according to a press release. Pennsylvania was the last state in which Wegmans still had plastic bags available at checkout. With this move, the grocery chain has met its goal of eliminating single-use plastic bags in all stores by the end of 2022. The chain also intends to reduce single-use plastic packaging and plastics made from fossil fuels used in-store by 10 million pounds by 2024.
While retailers such as Aldi have similarly promoted reusable bags, and others like Walmart and Kroger have taken steps to reduce single-use plastics in other ways, much of the movement against single-use plastic grocery bags in the past few years has happened at the legislative level.
In the years immediately preceding the pandemic, plastic bag bans at the state and municipal level were becoming more commonly discussed, piloted and implemented throughout the U.S. as a way to reduce both environmental impact and visible litter.
But in March of 2020, when the pandemic struck, many states and cities temporarily suspended their plastic bag bans. There was a perception that reusable bags would slow the checkout process and keep people in stores longer, increasing the possibility of COVID-19 transmission, and concerns over reusable bags being a possible source of viral transmission. (Experts later established that COVID-19 was not transmitted via contaminated surfaces.)
Throughout late 2020 and 2021, municipalities began reinstating the bans.
Today the state with the most stringent bag ban is running into unforeseen consequences.
New Jersey legislators are considering amending the bag ban to allow single-use paper bags — not plastic — for e-grocery delivery, according to NJ.com. Since grocery delivery services have had to use reusable bags for each order to comply with the law, customers have complained of accumulating tens or even hundreds of bags. And though they are reusable, they are not necessarily easily recycled.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Wegmans’ chainwide ban on single-use plastic bags make business sense for the grocer? Are there other grocers that you expect to follow suit as a matter of company policy and not an act of compliance with local or state laws?
10 Comments on "A bag ban is all part of the brand at Wegmans"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Banning single-use plastic makes sense for the environment – and that’s good for business. The world is full of single-use plastic that is doing damage to ecosystems around the world. Every effort that helps reduce the environmental impact can help, and this initiative will also. Ultimately, I expect single-use plastic to be legislated away permanently, however cost-effective alternatives still need to be developed.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We see more awareness about humans’ negative impact on the environment and many businesses reacting to become more responsible and to keep pace with younger generations more concerned with improving the environment. This a good move with multiple positive potential results.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Admit it. Sometimes it’s a pain in the butt when plastic bags are unavailable. I’m for eliminating plastic bags, but there should be a pay-for option if you’re caught out sans reusable bag.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Yes, it makes total sense. We all need to chip in and take a stand. The amount of waste that plastic bags create each and every day is just horrible. Requiring us all to bring our own reusable bags to shop is not asking too much. We need to all to do more not just at the grocery store but everywhere we shop. Whether for lunch or anywhere else we shop, plastic bags and containers should be phased out and we should encourage businesses to join the ban.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The Wegmans we shop at offer paper bags, which are more than adequate. The only issue is that if you intend to carry them, rather than take them in your cart to the car, you need to double bag as the handles quickly break. This is also a big issue at Whole Foods. So while it is good to see plastic eliminated, it would also be good to make bags that actually work properly!
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
In California, single-use plastic bags have been banned since 2016 when voters approved Proposition 67. Reusable bags are popular, multipurpose, and inexpensive. Look at the Trader Joe’s bags used by shoppers at other grocers. It’s the right thing to do for the environment and will reflect positively on the grocery chain, and it can be great advertising.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
It makes terrific sense for the Wegmans brand. Wegmans follows the directive to “think like a brand but act like a retailer.” This latest move reinforces the customer- and environmentally-friendly image of Wegmans. Plus, it is Wegmans’ decision. It would be terrific if more retailers followed their customers and their principles on issues like this, instead of waiting for and even fighting government mandates. The issue is to do what is right!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The ban on single use plastic bags is on brand for Wegmans. The retailer is always ahead of the curve in its customer offerings, and customers respond favorably.
I have noticed that recently I am being offered paper bags in places that used to utilize plastic. And I have to admit that I am still slightly shocked when told I cannot have a bag when making a purchase, but it is something I am beginning to anticipate, even while traveling.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Absolutely right move by Wegmans. Kudos to them. We use the reusable Trader Joe’s bags and they’re fantastic. In fact, we use them to carry food items and beverages over to friends’ homes for parties. I don’t think it’s too much to ask of consumers to be “bag conscious.” It’s easy to put them immediately back in your car after you’re finished emptying them in your kitchen.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
New Jersey resident here. I’ve been very surprised, even impressed, at how quickly my fellow New Jerseyans have adapted to bringing their own bags to stores. And not just supermarkets. I see shoppers with reusable bags at Home Depot, Wawa, even Best Buy. Obviously Wegmans has already stopped providing single-use plastic bags here. Also obviously, they have seen how the elimination of the single-use bags has transpired here and determined there is little to no expected negative impact for them as they expand the effort to the rest of their market area.