Ahold-Delhaize CIO talks IT’s place at the table and the need to work differently
Ahold-Delhaize USA, the company behind Food Lion, Fresh Direct, Giant, The Giant Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, is among those that has structured its business to make sure that the humans behind the technological tools it uses are in a position to do the most good.
Rom Kozla, EVP and CIO of Ahold-Delhaize USA, told RetailWire, “IT is a big part of the strategy of what the business is looking to do. We talk about it as the connected customer strategy and technology is an underpinning of a big part of that.”
Mr. Kozla, who joined the grocer in 2021 after more than 14 years at PepsiCo where his last assignment was as senior vice president & CIO enterprise solutions, said that his group is “involved in every aspect of strategic planning” and the “convergence of our business and IT coming together to [accomplish] the big things that we want to achieve as a company.”
IT at Ahold-Delhaize, Mr. Kozla explains, resides within the company’s Retail Business Services unit, which supports each of the grocery giant’s individual chains as well as Peapod’s digital labs and supply chain.
Business relationship managers from IT “sit on the leadership staff of every local brand,” said Mr. Kozla. “They are embedded at each of the brand headquarters, and we do quarterly top-to-top meetings with each brand leadership team to walk through how we’re doing on everything from how we operate across all the stores and support the stores, what are the current initiatives that we’re driving to help support IT investments, as well as our future planning on big things that we believe are important.”
Mr. Kozla said his group has had to rethink how it goes about its engineering work and how those solutions are delivered to its stakeholders. He said traditional IT organizations follow a waterfall model “where you divide something, you blueprint it, you develop it and then over time, six months to a year, you start to then deploy down in the business to finally get to see what they’ve delivered.”
Ahold-Delhaize, he said, is “implementing a customer-focused approach on how we think about agile delivery. And that means more frequent engagements with both our regular brands and support brands, so that the solutions we’re delivering much more incrementally deliver value creation and, ultimately, we get that feedback loop much faster.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is the proper role of information technology in the strategic planning process for retail organizations today? Do you see more pros or cons to the incremental implementation process that Ahold-Delhaize is adopting versus a traditional “waterfall” approach to IT engineering?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Ahold-Delhaize has this 100% right. Business process should start with the customer, and IT needs to be front and center in making sure the technology serves as the key enabler. Agile development processes are the key to implementing customer focused solutions that matter. The typical waterfall approach has you defining a requirement today and implementing it 12-18 months later when everything may have changed. Retailers don’t have anywhere close to even six months to react to trends and act on opportunities. Ground-level, IT-influenced decision-making and initiatives will help win the game.
With more than 2,000 stores across almost two dozen brands, the bottom-up approach sounds illogical. But it’s the only way to move forward at today’s pace. Agile is the only logical solution to that dilemma.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Incremental implementation allows for two critical things to happen. The first is to get some improvement implement so as to show progress. (This is more good PR for IT than beneficial to the company.) The second, is to get feedback more often and possibly change approach or direction, lest IT had begun to deploy something that isn’t so usable.
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
I’m extremely biased, but the proper role of IT is exactly as Mr. Kozla describes it. IT is no longer about managing computing power in boxes from cold, dark rooms. IT is in everything from running the business and the products to the physical and digital customer experiences we all aim to optimize.
There is no right way to implement IT. Some teams adopted Agile (a form of incremental implementation) over a decade ago and some teams remain waterfall (or waterfall-ish). The key is often the culture or the projects themselves. Unfortunately, it’s also strategic dysfunction — trying to “IT” your way out of business problems. Biased or not, the approach of inserting IT as a necessary, strategic partner is not only warranted but competitively sound.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
The role of IT is always simple. It’s to support the growth and priorities of the business.
That goal changes relative to the needs of the business.
It needs to be aligned to a simple clear goal that will help it serve the needs of the entire business, while at the same time partnering across the business to drive results.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Full disclosure: Ahold-Delhaize is a Revionics/Aptos client. Nonetheless, I can say with complete objectivity that I believe this is the exact right approach. Integrating IT leadership across brands, fueled by regular sharing of cross-brand successes, challenges and opportunities, is critical to maximizing IT investments and enterprise agility.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The role of IT is becoming an instrumental part of today’s retail business model because, more than any other function within the company, they have the best understanding of how digital works. E-commerce is blending more deeply with brick and mortar, retail media networks are following customer eyeballs into physical stores, data collection tools like cameras need to integrate with store security systems. Who better to understand and manage these important integrations than IT?