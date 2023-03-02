Ahold-Delhaize CIO talks IT’s place at the table and the need to work differently

Photos: Giant Foods; Peapod Digital Labs

Ahold-Delhaize USA, the company behind Food Lion, Fresh Direct, Giant, The Giant Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, is among those that has structured its business to make sure that the humans behind the technological tools it uses are in a position to do the most good.

Rom Kozla, EVP and CIO of Ahold-Delhaize USA, told RetailWire, “IT is a big part of the strategy of what the business is looking to do. We talk about it as the connected customer strategy and technology is an underpinning of a big part of that.”

Mr. Kozla, who joined the grocer in 2021 after more than 14 years at PepsiCo where his last assignment was as senior vice president & CIO enterprise solutions, said that his group is “involved in every aspect of strategic planning” and the “convergence of our business and IT coming together to [accomplish] the big things that we want to achieve as a company.”

IT at Ahold-Delhaize, Mr. Kozla explains, resides within the company’s Retail Business Services unit, which supports each of the grocery giant’s individual chains as well as Peapod’s digital labs and supply chain.

Business relationship managers from IT “sit on the leadership staff of every local brand,” said Mr. Kozla. “They are embedded at each of the brand headquarters, and we do quarterly top-to-top meetings with each brand leadership team to walk through how we’re doing on everything from how we operate across all the stores and support the stores, what are the current initiatives that we’re driving to help support IT investments, as well as our future planning on big things that we believe are important.”

Mr. Kozla said his group has had to rethink how it goes about its engineering work and how those solutions are delivered to its stakeholders. He said traditional IT organizations follow a waterfall model “where you divide something, you blueprint it, you develop it and then over time, six months to a year, you start to then deploy down in the business to finally get to see what they’ve delivered.”

Ahold-Delhaize, he said, is “implementing a customer-focused approach on how we think about agile delivery. And that means more frequent engagements with both our regular brands and support brands, so that the solutions we’re delivering much more incrementally deliver value creation and, ultimately, we get that feedback loop much faster.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is the proper role of information technology in the strategic planning process for retail organizations today? Do you see more pros or cons to the incremental implementation process that Ahold-Delhaize is adopting versus a traditional “waterfall” approach to IT engineering?