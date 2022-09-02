Aldi moves closer to becoming America’s third largest grocery retailer
Aldi’s inexorable push across the U.S. continues with news that the grocery chain is opening its first store in Louisiana this week.
The retailer, which expects to become the third largest grocer in the country by the end of next year, plans to open two more stores in Gulf Coast states next month and 20 additional locations before 2022 is over.
“There is nothing like watching shoppers discover Aldi for the first time,” Jason Hart, Aldi U.S. CEO, said in a statement. “There’s a moment of surprise when they realize just how much they can save by shopping with us. We can’t wait to share that experience with more customers as we add new stores across the Southeast.”
The chain will eventually supply its stores in the region from a new 564,000-square-foot distribution center scheduled to open later this year in Loxley, AL. The DC is expected to support as many as 100 Aldis located in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Southern Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is looking to hire 200 associates for the warehouse and 300 to fill store roles.
The new Gulf Coast stores will be among the 150 new units that Aldi expects to open this year. The chain has opened 200 stores over the past two years. Its geographical focus for new stores in 2021 was concentrated in Arizona, California, Florida and in the Northeast.
Low prices have always been a key branding point among Aldi shoppers who appreciate the chain’s high quality private label lines that all come with a no questions asked satisfaction guarantee. The grocer has emphasized fresh foods and expanded its assortment of organics in recent years in step with changing consumer behavior.
Aldi has remodeled and opened new stores with modern designs, wider aisles, open ceilings, natural lighting and digital signage that promote its house brands. It has also opened some stores that are larger than its typical 16,000-square-foot layout.
The grocer said it would add curbside pickup at another 300 stores, bringing the total number of Aldi locations offering the service up to 1,500. Aldi currently operates around 2,100 stores in the U.S.
- Aldi Sets Sights on Gulf Coast as National Expansion Continues – Aldi
- Aldi fans can’t wait to shop its ‘Aisle of Shame’ – RetailWire
- Should Aldi’s growing store count and digital progress keep rivals up at night? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will inflationary pressures play to Aldi’s favor in picking up market share this year? How will the incursion of Aldi into new markets influence the competitive landscape?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Aldi moves closer to becoming America’s third largest grocery retailer"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A squeeze on household budgets is definitely helpful for Aldi. The exact same dynamic happened in the UK during past economic contractions when Aldi was more embryonic than it is now. The interesting thing is that once consumers switch to using Aldi, even if only for part of their shopping, they don’t tend to switch back even as their finances and the economy improves. That’s because, ultimately, Aldi is more than just about low prices.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Certainly, the onset of higher food prices and ongoing supply chain issues with the brands and large banners will benefit Aldi. They have effectively slid in just below Trader Joe’s and Sprouts (which now is more akin to Whole Foods vs. the budget banner they used to be) to create a highly passionate customer base who loves their deals. The unique thing about Aldi is that they appeal to a multitude of consumers – the budget-conscious, the hunter, the foodie. Expansion will certainly put a dent in their competition.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
With the current high inflation rate, consumers will need to look for ways to save on their monthly spending. Once they discover Aldi, they will not only see that the level of goods is very competitive but also that the product quality of the private label assortment, one of the unique selling propositions of Aldi, is very high.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Consumers are already feeling the impact of increased grocery prices and this will play to Aldi’s advantage. As grocery budgets are squeezed by inflationary prices, more consumers will shift their shopping to discount grocery stores like Aldi.