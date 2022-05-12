Are ads causing shoppers to lose faith in Amazon search results?
Amazon.com has long been the main go-to place for online product search, but a recent Washington Post article finds that it is no longer giving customers what they want because advertisements are muscling out the real search results.
Running a search for “cat beds,” the Post found that the entire first screen of results displayed advertisements masquerading as listings rather than products arrived at because they provided the best combination of price and quality. The results included one ad that featured a dog in the picture, rather than a cat.
On the first five pages of search results, more than half of the listings were either ads or Amazon’s own products. A Profitero study found that Amazon lists sponsored products on its first page of search results at a rate twice that of Walmart and four times that of Target. Other online outlets, like food delivery platforms and Google and Apple’s app stores, have also started displaying ads as search results.
Amazon’s ad business grew 58 percent in 2021, making it the third largest online ad seller, according to a Recode article. Six high-volume sellers told Recode that to succeed on Amazon today, sellers have to spend between 10 and 20 percent of their sales on ads.
Amazon’s practices surrounding how it lists search results have been criticized before.
Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an activist group, told CNBC in October that Amazon can “alter and steer buying behavior” through prioritizing its own private labels in search results while relegating non-Amazon items to lower spots in the results. The statement was made in the context of a complaint by Peak Design CEO Peter Dering, who said that Amazon had stolen many of the major features, including the name, of Peak Design’s camera bag to create a private label knockoff.
According to a recap of a webinar published on Search Engine Journal in 2018, 70 percent of customers searching for a product on Amazon never click past the first page of results, 35 percent click on the first product featured on the search page and the first three items account for 64 percent of clicks.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s practice of displaying ads in search results reducing the faith that shoppers have in the site? Does Amazon’s practice represent an opportunity for others in the product search space?
13 Comments on "Are ads causing shoppers to lose faith in Amazon search results?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon’s advantage – having an enormous range – is also its Achilles’ heel. It is increasingly difficult to find exactly what you’re looking for and, when you are buying from an unknown brand or provider it takes some effort to read reviews and such to provide reassurance. Basically, nothing is very well curated. Ads are helpful sometimes, but generally they just add to the sense of clutter and muddle. For all the data it has on customers, Amazon isn’t really that good at creating a personalized and meaningful online experience.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I do believe that Amazon’s search results are becoming less useful as they prioritize display ads over relevance. And as much as consumers may be put off by the display advertising, the fact is that it’s occurring in other search platforms like Google, where online advertising revenue has been decreasing. So while Amazon may be creating an opportunity, other search platforms are following Amazon’s lead — I’m not seeing this as an opportunity. At least not yet.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
It does sometimes feel like you are on an advertising site and not a marketplace. There is nothing more annoying than being “caught out” by an advertisement rather than a genuine search result. But that is a large part of Amazon’s revenue and helps them keep prices so competitive. So what do consumers want, higher prices or advertisements?
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Without question, paid results in search results reduce trust, extend shopping time and diminish the experience. The relentless search ads combined with paid reviews (how many products have more than 5,000 authentic user reviews?), make buying anything on Amazon but products from trusted brands feel like a gamble. Which actually runs counter to their goal to encourage people to shop their advertisers’ brands (and of course their private label products). I have to believe this erosion of trust will be enough to shift loyalties away from Amazon at some point. I know I have moved a large percentage of my online shopping away from Amazon because the experience is so — exhausting.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I assume Amazon has weighed the risk/reward of added advertising revenue vs. loss of credibility. Savvy shoppers may realize that sponsored products are being featured first on Amazon (and keep scrolling until they find what they want) but other consumers in a hurry may click on the first option they see.
The practice is becoming prevalent elsewhere — for example, TripAdvisor mixes sponsored hotel listings with its own rankings — but nobody depends more on consumer trust than Amazon.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Consumers are pretty savvy at sniffing out ads in search results. I believe that the more ads they see in their search results, the more likely they will distrust Amazon’s search results. Will this lead to their shopping elsewhere? Hard to say, given Amazon’s dominance in the market.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Disguising ads as legitimate search results risks undermining everything Amazon has built over the past two decades. They became the top e-commerce marketplace because of their hyper-convenient user experience and personalized search results, making it relatively easy for shoppers to find what they want and evaluate it efficiently based on Amazon’s review system. Today there are comparable competitors out there and new marketplaces and shopping channels emerging, so once Amazon loses their customer’s trust with this self-serving behavior they will only hasten their downward spiral.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I don’t find it the least bit surprising that Amazon would push the envelope too far. It was easy and profitable to keep selling more and more ads, along with pushing their own products to the front of the line. How would they know how much was too much until they started to get push back and complaints? And maybe even a pull back of ad spending by their clients? Did newspapers ever have too many ads? Seems to me that newspaper ads were always easy to either read, skim or ignore. Ignoring e-ads is a lot harder when they can masquerade as legitimate postings.
Vice President, Research at IDC
What matters is whether customers are still finding the products they seek. Retail sites will have the same issues, especially with RMNs and sponsored ads. Cat beds are a single-sample anecdotal example across millions of products and millions of customers. Amazon designs their site for maximum impact across a much larger set and continuously tests and adjusts accordingly. Alternatives are already in place, especially Google with their advanced product search capabilities across a broad set of retailers. However the issues remain as both are advertising engines. Faith has little to do with it, but assortment selection, convenience and ease of use does.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader, Advisor, & Strategist
There’s no question Amazon is driving more ad units on product search result pages, but how much is too much? If 70 percent of customers never click past the first page of search results, then we can conclude two things from that – first, search is highly competitive, and if you want your product to be found on Amazon’s endless aisles, you better be advertising at a strong rate, and second, the majority of customers are finding these ads useful and making a purchase. Sales data would be the first to tell us if customers feel the ads are too much. That doesn’t seem to be happening yet. However there’s a fine balance between value from well-placed and personalized ads and ads that just get in the way of the shopping experience. Amazon is straddling that line very carefully and as time marches on they are pushing the line further and further to the limit! Time and sales data will tell us the complete story!
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Amazon has doubled its intended layoff to 20,000 employees, including more senior roles. The company arguably has the most extensive data on the pulse of the consumer and demand sight. The rise of ads in search results is Amazon’s way of securing a more predictable revenue stream vis-a-vis consumer purchases. It’s unlikely that the current practice will reduce faith in search results. Consumers appear willing to flip past the ads and zero in on what they need.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
It’s not just Amazon. It’s everywhere. Do a quick Google search and the first three to five results are all ads. Does this dilute consumer trust? Somewhat, but savvy shoppers have become accustomed to seeing these ads and moving beyond them quickly. However I do think the tsunami of ads diminishes the experience and whenever this happens, it’s only a matter of time until the proverbial tipping point occurs and disruption takes place, even with mighty Amazon.
President, Circular Logic
Every retailer diving deep into the retail media waters should be paying attention to this. I am a huge proponent of maximizing retail media revenue, but the gold rush is resulting in generic or poorly personalized ads being placed in optimal locations while the items the customer wants are moved down a bit.