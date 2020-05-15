Are Amazon’s at-cost face shields an act of goodwill or predatory behavior?
Engineers at Amazon.com’s Prime Air unit have developed face shields that will soon be made available at a very low cost to frontline healthcare workers on the e-tailing and tech giant’s site.
Amazon, which began the process of designing and manufacturing the shields in March, gave the first 10,000 it produced away for free. The company is looking to bring another 20,000 to market within a few weeks with prices about a third of the cost of those currently sold on the site, which range from $12 to $35. Amazon’s plan is to begin selling shields solely to medical professionals before eventually making them available to the general public.
“We have decided to start mass-producing these face shields and aim to make hundreds of thousands available over the next few weeks, at-cost,” wrote Brad Porter, a vice president and distinguished engineer leading Amazon’s drone and robotic initiatives, on the company’s “Day One” blog.
While healthcare professionals and organizations are undoubtedly pleased to gain access to personal protective equipment at a reasonable price, there is also a concern in some quarters that Amazon is looking to buy a significant share of the market with its shield pricing strategy.
Even so, Michael Kades, director of markets and competition at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, told BBC News, that while some may worry about “Amazon’s predatory behavior,” many more will be pleased that it is making lower-cost shields “at a time of crisis.”
Amazon has faced criticism from within and outside its organization related to worker safety issues, and the company has had its vaunted supply chain severely tested by increased demand for groceries and other products as most of America has been largely locked down to stay-at-home orders and calls for social distancing. The company has also had to respond to third-party sellers that have attempted to take advantage of the public’s fears by price gouging customers on items in high demand.
The company has taken public steps to address its various critics, including recently announcing it would spend $4 billion or more in the current quarter on COVID-related expenses.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are concerns about Amazon’s motivation for developing face shields at-cost for frontline healthcare workers valid or overblown? Do you think that other large retailers are likely to follow Amazon’s lead in developing their own private label personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and/or the general public?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
No matter what the deed is, there will always be someone complaining. It’s just the way it is. The fact that Amazon is providing needed protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers at a fair price is a nice gesture. But the critics can’t leave it there. Will Amazon make a profit? I’m sure. Is Amazon a business? Yes. Don’t businesses need to make a profit? Yes! So maybe we can look at this as a small opportunity for Amazon but a big win for the frontline healthcare workers and others able to finally get a much needed protective face shield.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon is damned if they do and damned if they don’t. The negative attention Amazon has received has been well-earned – Amazon has handled some issues, like the safely of their employees, very poorly. But even when they do attempt to do good, like announcing that they will dedicate $4 billion to help fight COVID-19 or make face shields for a low cost, new questions and concerns are raised. Given Amazon’s market position they will always be scrutinized and criticized. Amazon making private label PPE is their prerogative and frankly, given the shortages, I’m glad they are.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is a good move that will stamp out the price gougers and discourage opportunistic sellers elsewhere for an essential, limited-time and time-sensitive market.
While people may be suspicious of Amazon’s motives, this does not come remotely close to anti-competitive behavior.
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
That’s a GREAT point, Suresh. I hope it does keep out the ridiculous price gouging that has been happening. If that is an outcome, it is a great one.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
You know what? Let’s worry about that once things are under control. Right now, our frontline healthcare workers deserve to have their needs taken care of for a change. I do think Amazon should donate the shields though.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I see this for what it is: a gesture of goodwill during a time of national crisis. The suggestion that this is part of some vast conspiracy to corner the market in face shields is just silly.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Anything Amazon does can be seen as predatory depending on the lens one uses. The effort here is for the greater good, although it will certainly have long-term benefits for Amazon.
President, Graff Retail
I’m not one to trust Amazon and its forays into private label. However, this is more than fine with me. In fact, it’s a good business move that also demonstrates a social conscience on their part. I don’t say this too often when it comes to Amazon, but — well done!
Retail Thought Leader
Frankly it doesn’t matter. They’re making them for an urgent need. If it’s for PR or just magnanimity, the end result is positive.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Private label or “own brands” have existed since the dawn of retail and there has always been tension between retailers and brands as a result. While Amazon can certainly afford to give these away for free, there is nothing wrong with covering their costs of manufacture.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Amazon has bigger fish to fry than cornering the market on face shields. I think a simple “thank you” might be in order. They are helping to make a quick dent in a moment of urgent need.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Well put!
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
Truth, Jeff.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
It’s mostly goodwill, and for the bit that doesn’t fit inside the mostly – our frontline needs this equipment. Get it done. One thing I’ve seen in regards to face masks is how sign companies are pivoting their business, because they have the right equipment to make face shields — and they’re charging about $15 per shield. Brilliant business pivot that can benefit larger chains and independent shops.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Sure it’s a good PR move for Amazon, and it provides a real benefit to healthcare workers. Is Bezos smart enough to anticipate that one of the more lasting changes to come out of the COVID-19 crisis is the addition of face shields for healthcare providers? Maybe, probably. Does that make what they are doing now wrong or immoral? Not in my book. As I just saw Jeff Sward post — “Amazon has bigger fish to fry than cornering the market on face shields.” Amen, Jeff!
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
Is it predatory behavior or capturing of market share? Have we forgotten our retail roots using a “loss leader” approach or do we just like to bash Amazon?
They could have held back their $4 billion investment in solving for the crisis and then where would we be?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
No good deed goes unpunished. Let’s just look at this as an act of good will. At this time when supplies are scarce we should be grateful to Amazon for doing what it can to help out.