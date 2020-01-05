There go the profits. Amazon to spend $4B on coronavirus response.
Amazon.com reported higher revenues and lower earnings during the first quarter. The financial results were expected as the e-tailing and tech giant saw sales demand and expenses increase as it sought to keep up as the novel coronavirus across the U.S.
“From online shopping to AWS to Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon’s business as never before, but it’s also the hardest time we’ve ever faced,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement.
Mr. Bezos and Amazon have encountered criticism from within and outside the company recently over everything from its ability to fulfill orders to the safeguards it has put in place to protect the health of workers in its fulfillment centers and Whole Foods stores.
“If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small,” said Mr. Bezos. “Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we’d expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.”
Among the steps Amazon is taking to protect its workers and customers include acquiring 100 million face masks. All Amazon and Whole Foods associates, drivers and support staff are required to wear masks on the job. Within the next week, Whole Foods will also begin offering free disposable masks at store entrances to any customers who are not wearing one of their own.
In an interview with CNBC, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said that Whole Foods saw a spike in sales in March. The grocery chain, which saw its physical same-store sales increase eight percent for the first quarter, was trending at about a one percent gain before the COVID-19 outbreak caused traffic to jump.
On an earnings call with analysts yesterday, Mr. Olsavsky addressed the logistical challenges Amazon is facing keeping up with increased demand online.
“It’s really a combination of how long it takes to get things in stock, picked, packed and shipped. The shipping is still pretty fast and is still coming quickly. It’s taking longer to get things into our warehouse and out of our warehouse. So that’s really the challenge right now is to speed that up,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How well do you think Amazon has responded to the coronavirus outbreak in comparison to its “essential” retailing peers? Will Amazon’s announced investments to protect workers and customers help the company gain favor within and outside its organization?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s easy to be cynical about Amazon’s intentions, but let’s at least give them credit for putting their money where their mouths are. Without question Amazon has made many missteps during this crisis, as noted in the article. But they get full credit for this action. Are they simply buying love? Perhaps, but during these times, it’s a gesture others won’t or can’t make. Well done Amazon.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
While I have long been an admirer of Amazon’s relentless ability to effectively execute, Amazon has clearly struggled during the pandemic. They have poorly managed the health and safety of their fulfillment center workers, and fulfillment/supply chain management issues are rampant. I am glad to hear Jeff Bezos’ declaration of his intent to “go big” to correct the issues, and while I am doubtful that they can throw enough money at it to make all the problems go away, given their track record, I do expect to see marked improvements soon. Most importantly, I sincerely hope they can keep their fulfillment center staff healthy and safe.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Considering their size and the breadth of product they carry, I think Amazon has done remarkably well. Their deliveries to my household have been as promised, sometimes better. And I don’t blame them for lack of toilet paper and masks. Turns out they suffer from some of the same supply chain anomalies as the rest of retail. And now they are investing heavily in the safety of their employees and customers.
I continue to think that Amazon could be a significant factor in a re-imagined mall experience. I long argued that they should buy Sears. Not for Sears itself, but for the immediate and widespread mall exposure it would give them. The way Amazon could anchor a mall would be a huge step in an evolved mall experience for everybody.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The media says “awful, awful, awful.” The P&L says “we have taken this seriously.”
Every company, city, state, and this entire country has been behind in responding appropriately to this threat. It has created unforeseen health issues and executional issues. What happened yesterday really doesn’t matter at this point. What matters is how we go forward.
I have no doubt Amazon will make every effort to “do the right thing,” clearly at the expense of profits. I also have no doubt that there will be missteps and those missteps will be blown all over the media.
Amazon employs 750,000 people. Over the last several years they have been rated as one of the best companies to work for. They must be doing something right with their employees.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
Amazon was light years ahead of its competition with positioning its business to be sustainable during a potential pandemic, and it is reaping the benefits of that now. With regards to its actual, “action-taken” response so far – in my mind it has been at or perhaps just below the level of some others, but its pre-pandemic position was so strong that there hasn’t been notable impact. Its investment announcement will reinforce the decision of existing buyers and give them some grounds to defend their support of the brand, but won’t help gain new favor or customers. Amazon knows these are times of customer retention, and is implementing strategy accordingly.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
My biggest issue with Amazon during the COVID-19 crisis has been their reliance on third-party vendors who treat the site as the Wild West. I have three canceled or severely delayed orders for sanitizing wipes, masks and (yes) toilet paper — all of which have been subject to price-gouging, phony tracking numbers and eventual non-delivery. (And you still can’t buy many of these products directly from Amazon’s fulfillment centers.) Amazon has risked its hard-earned reputation for execution and fair pricing by not policing its own site more rigorously.