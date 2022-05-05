Are Americans getting ready to hit the brakes on spending?
American consumers, for the most part, have continued spending along established patterns despite encountering higher prices for the staples of everyday life driven up by inflation. That, however, may be in the process of changing — research from a variety of sources shows that many people are having to adjust their spending to stretch their disposable dollars.
A new survey from American Consumer Credit Counseling of households earning $100,000 a year or less finds that 93 percent have personally felt the effect of higher prices on everyday items. More than 30 percent have made changes to reduce what they spend on fuel. Nineteen percent have cut back grocery purchases. More than half of canceled or modified travel plans for the summer.
“This surge in costs across just about every category of consumer goods is a significant burden on American households,” Allen Amadin, president and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, said in a statement. “Discretionary spending is generally the first thing to be curbed during times of financial crisis. When people are forced to buy fewer groceries or change their commuting habits, we have entered an entirely new level of challenge.”
New research from LendingClub Corporation and PYMNTS finds that 64 percent of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck. This could lead consumers to take on greater debt, which would further restrict their ability to spend down the road.
“The number of people living paycheck to paycheck today is reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic and it has become the dominant lifestyle across income brackets,” said Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub. “As inflation we have not seen in a generation takes more of our paychecks for everyday needs, Americans across incomes and credit scores are increasingly relying on credit products just to get by.”
Malt-O-Meal, the value-priced bagged cereal brand, also released research that shows price is becoming critical to purchasing decisions. Seventy-one percent of respondents said they are more likely now to shop on a budget than prior to the pandemic. Households with children are 21 percent more likely to do so than those where no kids are present.
Fifty-three percent of those surveyed are buying value brands to stretch their grocery purchases. Forty-five percent are shopping using a sales flyer and 43 percent are making use of a store’s rewards app.
- American consumers curbed spending on both necessities and discretionary activity as inflation surged in first quarter – American Consumer Credit Counseling
- 2/3 of the U.S. Population Now Lives Paycheck to Paycheck – LendingClub Corporation/PRNewswire
- As Grocery Prices Surge, New Malt-O-Meal Survey Finds Nearly 3 in 4 Consumers Likely to Purchase Foods from Value Brands as They Prioritize Quality and Affordability – Malt-O-Meal/PRNewswire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the point has been reached when a large percentage of Americans are going to significantly change how they shop to save money? How will this affect retailers that sell products that fall under the discretionary spending category?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Are Americans getting ready to hit the brakes on spending?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Not only is inflation impacting consumer spending now, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. The one-half percent interest rate hike announced by the Fed will most certainly curtail big ticket purchases. Consumers are already having to make trade-offs because of the high price of every day goods, and I expect to see these headwinds continue. Retailers selling discretionary goods will need to be even more creative to encourage shoppers to spend.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Americans cannot spend in the same way they have been doing for the past couple of years. Why? Because those two years were exceptional: normal consumption habits were disrupted and trillions in stimulus was injected into the consumer economy. On top of this, the economic backdrop has changed and it is costing the average American way more to doing everyday things like travel or stock up on food. There are already early signals things are shifting: retail volumes are falling, online spending at big retailers is down, subscription services are being cancelled, channel switching and product substitution is happening in sectors like grocery and apparel. Whether or not these things accelerate depends on the economic reality over the next year. However the current trajectory suggests further change is coming and, for many retailers, that change will bring more pressure.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Discretionary spending has already started to slow – the broader tracking hasn’t picked up the change yet, especially at the durable goods level. As consumers adjust their expectations and curtail spending habits we will see continued reductions over time.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
With continued inflation, high gas prices, and the threat of a recession hitting (April’s inverted bond yield curve), consumers are reacting with their wallets. It should be no surprise that consumers are more frequently trading down to house brands and watching every penny they spend. I think you’ll see an uptick in coupon redemption and loyalty programs. dollar, thrift and DIY retailers will thrive, while upscale stores could face a tougher time matching last year’s sales numbers.
Content Marketing Strategist
We’re still en route to the point where many Americans will radically change their habits to save money.
As groceries, gas and housing costs climb, more consumers will show price sensitivity. They will buy less or switch to more value brands and private labels. They may also join memberships to save money on gas, groceries and delivery.
Retailers in discretionary spending categories can tie product quality to investing in consumers’ timeless emotional needs.
For instance, retailers could reflect consumer needs and desires like: