In a survey by audio research platform Veritonic, Ace Hardware’s jingle, “ACE is the place with the helpful hardware folks,” was the only tune by a retailer landing on the top-ten list of “audio logos.”

In the forward, Scott Simonelli, Veritonic’s CEO, noted that an increasing number of brands are incorporating sound into their marketing because consumers are listening to more audio and podcasts digitally. “As the consumption of audio continues to burgeon, what a brand sounds like is becoming as important as what it looks like,” he said.

Based on Veritonic’s survey of 2,800 U.S. consumers, the overall top-ten sound logos were: Folgers, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Farmers Insurance, KFC, Little Caesar’s, Ace Hardware, Safelite, Red Robin and Arby’s.

The Ace Hardware jingle particularly stood out for its familiarity. The eight remaining retailers landing among Veritonic’s ratings were Ashley Hardware, Menards, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Kay Jewelers, Michaels, Wayfair, Traeger and Dollar Shave Club.

In the QSR space, the seven restaurants recognized were KFC, followed by Little Caesar’s, Arby’s, Red Robin, Popeyes, McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

Not unsurprisingly, Spotify believes in the value of sonic branding. In a blog entry from January, Spotify wrote, “Just as jingles worked to keep brands top of mind in the heyday of TV, a specific sound or a consistent voiceover artist in your digital audio ads can stick with people.”

Advertiser Perceptions’ second-half 2021 Podcast Advertising Market Report found 53 percent of U.S. advertisers increasing their spend on podcasts in 2022, with more than half spending more on digital/streaming audio in general. The study stated, “Advertisers recognize the listening audiences are growing and loyal, and they now rank podcasts on par with TV for driving brand favorability.”

“Sound is the fastest human sense, faster than smell, taste, sight and even touch,” wrote Kevin Grady, senior partner, design at the brand consultancy Lippincott in a recent column for Fast Company exploring voice technology applications. He added, “Combine that with the fact that music elicits emotion, which is a big driver in brand loyalty, and the potential for sound in branding is crystal clear.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why are most U.S. retailers and brands no longer investing in developing strong jingles? Do you think sound branding will make a comeback with digital streaming, podcasting and other digital audio opportunities?