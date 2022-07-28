Are mobile devices creating connected store associates yet?
In mid-June, The Home Depot handed out more than 125,000 “hdPhones,” or newfangled mobile devices, to store associates to help assist and speed customers’ journeys.
The advanced capabilities include:
- Communication anywhere throughout the entire store and into the parking lots.
- Advanced-range barcode scanning to enable associates to locate products, check pricing and inventory availability in hand or from more than 40 feet away, which is particularly helpful in locating products in overhead storage.
- Docking the device enables associates to view and demo products and specifications on larger desktop-sized screens, helping customers find products to complete their projects.
Additional capabilities include multi-device integration, more efficient app speeds, in-store texting and direct walkie-talkie communication.
“The enhanced digital in-store environment allows our customers to quickly get what they need to complete their projects with the help of a more connected associate,” said Fahim Siddiqui, EVP and CIO of Home Depot, in a statement.
RSR Research’s new study, “Has The Era Of The Empowered Workforce Finally Arrived?”, sponsored by WorkForce Software, finds mobile to be “the underlying theme for technology enablers when it comes to the store workforce.”
Among the retail “winners” surveyed — those with better than average performance — 67 percent said mobile phones provide “high value” when used by associates for customer engagement.
“Consumer-grade mobile technologies and apps are no longer nice-to-haves,” the report states. “Consumers have them in their pockets and purses; those that serve consumers must have the same capabilities.”
In other areas, 48 percent of winners gave mobile devices a “high value” rating for how they free up store managers’ time. Mobile devices were also rated highly around communication, including peer-peer messaging/collaboration, employee “micro” training content and “in context” communications (messaging embedded into workflows).
The largest retailers, however, were found to be driving mobile device adoption (70 percent compared to 41 percent overall).
A major barrier appears to be cost, including upkeep.
In an interview with WWD, Douglas Baldasare, CEO of ChargeItSpot, which helps maintain handheld devices, said that on average, 30 percent of mobile devices assigned to distribution or store staff are missing, broken, have dead batteries or are not properly charged for use. He said, “It’s all due to inefficient management processes.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are mobile devices assigned to store associates elevating the customer experience or falling short of promises? How confident are you that mobile devices will eventually provide significant value to store associates?
12 Comments on "Are mobile devices creating connected store associates yet?"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
With labor shortages and increased wages, retailers are turning to mobile technologies to improve associate productivity. In addition to making associates more productive, it improves customer service with better, faster access to product information and location capabilities. Company issued mobile devices for store associates may become a new standard operating process.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Let us say that mobile devices should elevate the customer experience. Having to look at screens and taking one’s eye off the customer is one detriment. The the faulty maintenance scenario described in the article is another (and serious) reason. The lack of vision on the part of some store executives to empower sales associates, communicate with them effectively, and involve them more in the running of the business is lamentable and not the fault of the devices.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is how technology works best — empowering employees to more effectively and efficiently help customers, rather than to replace employees and transfer more responsibilities onto the shopper.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
What’s always amazed me is how far ahead restaurants are in this area. Just about anywhere you go to eat now is awash in QR codes, hand helds, fast check out, etc. Retailers: why is that? What’s the hold up? Remember when Old Navy put earphones on floor employees, like, 15 years ago? Why didn’t the next steps occur, as in hand helds, inventory, ship-to-home and QR codes galore? Amazon is the only retailer IMO that’s truly vested in technology, and the results speak for themselves. In any case, to answer the question: you bet the experience (for retailers) is falling short, and if you don’t think so, go to a restaurant for proof.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Check out Theatro.com
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
With a 30% device missing/broken rate, I have to wonder if the money might be better spent on training associates in customer service and making them more available to shoppers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Mobile devices work best in stores when associates have a complete understanding of what they can do with them. Previous generations of these technologies wound up in drawers because of lack of clear communication.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I much prefer the standardized (and subsidized) model that Home Depot is following over the BYOD (bring-your-own-device) approach that Walmart and others have taken. Continuity, quality, and connectivity matter. Any compromises can sabotage the customer experience enhancement goals that are core to the strategy.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I believe these devices are a big win for store teams and customers. It’s a game changer when you stop a store employee and ask them a question. In the past, that was worse than hit or miss. Now, if the employee has a device on their hip, they have the information at their fingertips to answer questions and help customers find what they need. Being able to tender transactions in the aisle, especially big ticket items, is also an improvement for customer service.
Content Marketing Strategist
Stores keep evolving with mobile solutions to keep up with shoppers with smartphones. Associates’ access to real-time inventory data and mobile checkout offers faster, smoother experiences.
5G adoption will help retail stores manage the growing volume of associates and shoppers using mobile devices.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
A solid and well managed B2E (employee-facing) program for mobile devices fosters a better environment for customer experience, management-employee connectivity, training/education and employee engagement. There are so many examples of this in many different industries.
Several years ago, I led two very large companies in B2E mobile app transformation initiatives — a Swiss grocery retailer and an Australian CPG — that radically re-imagined how employees work, from the time they started their job until they finished. Both were enormously successful with employee satisfaction off the chain.
So, yes, mobile devices can completely transform how jobs are performed and create connections with associates in a myriad of ways.
President, Protonik
I think the RSR research nails it — mobile devices are expected. What’s not clear is whether they have moved the needle for customers, have they made a dramatic difference? Not in my own experience. But they are expected.