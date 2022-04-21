Are price freezes and pledges worthwhile in inflationary climates?
In a response to inflation concerns, Old Navy has instituted a “Price ON-Lock” initiative that will pause price increases on kids’ basics apparel through the back-to-school selling season. For its part, Aldi has pledged to be the local low-price leader.
The moves come as the rate of U.S. inflation leaped to 40-year high of 8.5 percent in March.
“Our customers, and parents in particular, are feeling the pressures of inflation and we want to assure them that they can outfit their children for summer and back-to-school with our everyday kids fashion essentials at a guaranteed price and value,” Andres Dorronsoro, Old Navy’s SVP and head of merchandising, said in a statement attained by Today.
The program applies to Old Navy’s broad “Everyday Magic” essentials range and will be valid through the end of September. The “Everyday Magic” kids’ section features $5 tees, $10 shorts and $8 activewear tops and bottoms.
KMPG last year found that average spend per student for back-to-school would reach $268, compared to $247 in 2020, in part attributed to inflation. Inflationary pressures have intensified over the last year due to rising logistics, raw material, labor and energy costs.
Grocery prices have been particularly impacted, rising 7.9 percent higher year-over-year as of February 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index’s most recent data.
On April 12, Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart penned a “Price Promise” letter to consumers pledging to keep prices low.
“Saving you money is what we do best,” he wrote. “And in times like these, I’m incredibly proud to underscore this commitment to you: no matter what happens in the world around us, Aldi will always be the low-price leader in every community we serve.”
Mr. Hart concluded, ”Whether you’re feeling the pinch at the gas pump or on your home energy bills, you can count on ALDI as a bright spot in your weekly budget.”
A survey of Americans from CNBC and Acorns Invest taken in late March found 75 percent worried that higher prices will force them to rethink their financial choices in the coming months and 48 percent thinking about rising prices all the time.
- Old Navy won’t be raising the prices of kids’ clothing anytime soon — here’s why – Today
- Old Navy Promises Not to Raise Prices Through 2022 Back-to-School Season – Fatherly
- Old Navy Will Temporarily Halt Price Increases on Kids’ Apparel as Inflation Hits Parents’ Wallets – Footwear News
- Back-to-school 2021 season will see spike in spending, with permanent shift in consumer patterns – KPMG
- Our Price Promise. – Aldi
- Amid rising inflation, Aldi reiterates low price pledge – Supermarket News
- Inflation fears force Americans to rethink financial choices, CNBC and Acorns survey says – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which do you think will resonate more with customers: Old Navy’s price freeze or Aldi’s low-price pledge? Should other retailers embrace similar approaches or is there other messaging around inflation that is more effective?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Are price freezes and pledges worthwhile in inflationary climates?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s hard to say which will be more effective, but making a strong pricing statement is smart. Inflation is at historic rates, and retailers are being proactive in trying to address this with their customers. We’re not dealing with “run-of-the-mill” inflation, we’re dealing with truly historic inflation. Countless retailers are initiating inflation-related pricing programs to keep shoppers buying. With no end in sight, and consumer sentiment already at disturbingly low levels, this story line is far from over.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I don’t see much distinction between the two statements. Here are two low price leaders pledging to continue to be low price leaders. What was a competitive advantage is now an even bigger competitive advantage. And they are smart to shout that near and far. Both retailers have low price leadership as the cornerstone of their brand promise. And now is the perfect time to press that advantage.
CEO, New Sega Home
Long term these retailers will gain credibility from their current customers, but I don’t see of these driving incremental business. It may just reduce cost comparisons from competition. A stronger strategy to lean into would be offering expanded payment methods and initiatives like buy now pay later.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
The merits of both Aldi’s and Old Navy’s pricing strategies are noteworthy, and both should successfully resonate with their target audiences. Unfortunately, market dynamics are not improving and I see a bumpy road ahead, which means retailers will have to consider a wide range of pricing/promo options to influence their shopper base.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Why not both? They each attempt to mitigate the rising cost to consumers due to inflation. If they can figure out how to offer it and maintain profitability, I expect that both will work.
President, Circular Logic
Both messages will resonate with customers because they are not simply price messages. They are message of empathy that demonstrate an understanding of the stress and concerns their customers are feeling. This is powerful marketing that connects with customers on an emotional level.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Aldi’s claim is meaningful. It reminds the shopper what Aldi is all about. I suspect Aldi’s “low price leader” will be strong with consumers and be consistent with Aldi’s historical margins.
For Old Navy, I believe we are looking more at the theater than an actual aggressive pitch to help the consumer. The likelihood that Old Navy is buying inventory at inflated costs is slim. It is 90 days to Back to School, and their inventory needs are already in place.
Consulting Partner, TCS
It makes sense for retailers already positioned as value leaders. Aldi and Old Navy fall into that category. It is a way to cement their brand perception. It may not work for luxury retailers where customers do not expect such messaging.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
It’s a great message to consumers around price. That said, it shouldn’t force consumers to make quality tradeoffs with the low price items being lower quality. It concerns me when I see the word “basics” – hopefully that just means light design, etc.
Consumers, even in inflationary times, make tradeoffs – they don’t just trade down across the board. In fact, quality and “bang for your buck” is even more important.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It seems to me that “price freezes” are more temporary, while “low price pledges” have a much longer life in the consumer’s head.
Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners
Communication around pricing should be tied to the overall value proposition of the retailer. In this case both Aldi and Old Navy are considered the low price/best value for money options and appeal to the cost-conscious. As the concern around inflation continues to worry consumers, they will continue to trade down into retailers that will stretch their dollars. We will continue to witness the same phenomenon across the entire retail landscape. A good example is dollar stores as they are already seeing an uptick in traffic.