Are retailers and consumers misaligned on trust?
Businesses believe they are much more trusted than they actually are by both consumers and employees because executives are misreading what moves the needle on trust, according to PwC’s “2022 Consumer Intelligence Series Survey on Trust.
The study finds business leaders focused on social issues like ESG (environmental, social and governance), with 50 percent of executives strongly agreeing that their companies invest in and stand up for social and racial equity. By comparison, only 27 percent of consumers believe companies that invest in social and racial equity are more trustworthy.
Other areas where execs are misaligned with consumers and employees around trust:
- Forty-five percent of businesses believe new climate disclosures will help build trust with customers versus 23 percent of consumers agreeing. Forty-seven percent of businesses believe climate risk disclosures build trust with employees versus 33 percent of employees agreeing.
- Forty-five percent of executives are focusing on transparent communications to build trust with both stakeholder groups. Only 13 percent of consumers and 19 percent of employees rank this as a priority.
The study found “day-to-day realities” are demanding more attention in determining trust in corporations.
Asking consumers what builds corporate trust, the top three answers were: affordable products/services, 34 percent; treats employees well, 33 percent; and variety of high-quality products/services. Good corporate citizenship ranked sixth, at 20 percent.
Asking employees what builds corporate trust, the top three answers were: treats employees well, 47 percent; provides a variety of high-quality products/services, 22 percent; and leadership admits to mistakes quickly and honestly, 21 percent. Good corporate citizenship was fourth, at 20 percent.
Overall, 87 percent of business executives think consumers have a high level of trust in their businesses versus only 30 percent of consumers that say they do. Eight-four percent of business leaders say employee trust is high, compared to 69 percent of employees.
While several studies in recent years have found consumers favoring companies that are committed to sustainability and take public stances on social issues, an August 2021 YouGov study found a majority of global consumers (62 percent) prioritize the price of the product or service when considering a retailer purchase, with only 25 percent prioritizing the retailer’s values.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think builds trust in companies among consumers and employees? Where does corporate social responsibility factor in building trust, and is it often overrated?
7 Comments on "Are retailers and consumers misaligned on trust?"
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think executives should spend less time relying on studies and spend more time on the sales floor with shoppers and associates. If you want to know what your customers and employees really want observe them in action then ask them yourself.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Trust is multi-dimensional. Most retailers have basic trust in that consumers trust them to provide the products and services they promise with good levels of quality and reliability. However when it comes to more complex issues – like ESG or social justice – consumers are much more skeptical. This is not helped by the fact that what retailers and brands say often does not match what they do. The fact executives are so out of touch with the reality on trust shows they need to spend a lot more time at the “coal face” of retail.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
There is a clear paradigm shift in retail, where price-conscious consumers are now evaluating and aligning with companies with similar core values and beliefs. We have witnessed the emergence of the connected consumer and now, even more importantly, the conscious consumer is becoming more of the norm.
Retailers and brands must establish a relationship of trust and transparency with consumers, who are now very interested in companies’ stances on social, political, sustainability, and ESG initiatives. The conscious consumer is now very mindful of their environmental footprint and carbon impact. So, companies must be fully transparent about their products’ sourcing, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, and other operational aspects. Trust and transparency matter more than ever.
The next emerging generation of consumers, Gen Z, will seek brands that not only value the companies that are open and transparent but will also notice how the employees are treated. An outstanding customer experience requires an empowered, incentivized, and motivated workforce. How companies treat their employees provides a good indication of their core values.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Trust is part of authenticity. If companies operate from their brand core instead of from research insights, they will be respected and trusted. Consumers and employees construe the embracing of environmental and social issues as important, but not necessarily as more important than why businesses exist: to provide consistent, reliable products and services of value to their market.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
I would be interested in chipping away a bit more on the consumer top requirements for trust – affordable products, treats employees well, quality products. The first and third seem to be contradictory to the overall perception of consumer demands for social responsibility, especially as it pertains to sustainability. But I suspect if you dug into those high-level concepts, you’d find that demands for sustainability are getting wrapped into definitions of “affordable” and “quality.”
And companies should pay close attention to that second one – treats employees well. Will the day come that your Glassdoor reviews are more important than product reviews? Probably not – but it might become a real consideration in where consumers send their dollars.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Corporate and social responsibility are great, but trust comes from how you treat employees/peers. Of course, you could write a book on that (many have) but I’ve found it’s honesty, fast action (promotions, dismissals, socializing issues, etc.) and an “open door” policy that goes a long way towards mutual respect. You have to be sincerely empathetic at all times, you just can’t fake that or any of the above. And oh, by the way, if you’re truly concerned about issues and take actions towards them, that’s just icing on the cake.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
While companies have an obligation to society to address longer term issues like equality and sustainability, that won’t build trust today. Consumers today are worried about current events that directly impact their daily lives — affordable gas, potential war, looming recession, rising inflation. It’s only human to be most concerned about having basic needs met before concerns about larger societal needs. Corporations will earn trust by clearly demonstrating consistency and transparency in pricing and clarifying the value their products or services offer. Continuing to push forward on equality and sustainability is important for companies, but that should be a secondary message. Speaking to the everyday worries that keep customers awake night after night should come first.