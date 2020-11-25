Sources: Myer - “Bigger than Christmas”; Woodie’s Christmas Advert 2020

It’s not that U.S. retail businesses don’t produce strong Christmas commercials, but year-after-year spots by chains in countries around the world do a great job sparking laughs and happy tears and generally putting consumers in the holiday mood to shop.

The year 2020 has been unlike any other, challenging retailers in unprecedented ways. Is it also changing how they approach their holiday ads? This week’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge features two spots. The first is from Myer, the Australian department store operator (thanks Georganne Bender). The second is from Woodie’s, an Irish home improvement chain.

Myer’s “Bigger Than Christmas” commercial addresses the pandemic in a symphonically big and absurdist manner. The spot is lyrically over the top, so will it get consumers in Australia to open their wallets?

Woodie’s “We’re all homemakers” spot takes a quieter approach with storytelling that recognizes that, “If ever there was a Christmas to look out for one another, this is the one.” See if you can make a connection between that sentiment and a likelihood to spend.