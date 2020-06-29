Can Kanye West make Gap cool again?
On Friday, Gap’s shares vaulted 19 percent after the retailer announced a partnership with Kanye West to produce the YEEZY Gap apparel collection, set to arrive in Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.
Mr. West is a sometimes-controversial rapper whose marriage to reality star Kim Kardashian constantly lands him on the gossip pages. He is also a fashion designer whose YEEZY collaboration with Adidas has been a wild success.
The Adidas collaboration includes premium-priced apparel, although it’s mostly known for sneakers that regularly sell out at prices ranging from $200 to over $1,000. In April, the Yeezy brand was valued at $2.9 billion.
YEEZY Gap promises to deliver “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” The collection will be produced under Mr. West’s creative direction and his vision “will extend to unique YEEZY Gap expressions in Gap stores and digital channels over time,” according to Gap’s news release.
View this post on Instagram
Going beyond typical partnerships, Mr. West will receive warrants to acquire up to 8.5 million Gap shares or 2.3 percent of current outstanding shares in addition to royalties. The warrants vest as the Yeezy line hits certain sales targets. The New York Times reports that Gap hopes sales of the products will reach $1 billion in five years.
Mr. West, who worked at a Gap store in his teens growing up in Chicago, earns an opportunity to expose his brand to the masses.
“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand in a statement.
The Gap chain, far from its heyday in the nineties when it started the khakis craze, has not netted an annual comp gain since 2013 and is streamlining its store base.
Wells Fargo’s Ike Boruchow wrote in a note, “This partnership could provide a positive halo effect to the ailing Gap brand (and share price) that has struggled to rediscover its ‘cool’ over the past decade, while driving incremental traffic and purchases from new and lapsed customers.”
- Kanye West Teams with Gap – Gap Inc.
- Gap and Yeezy Supply Warrants – Gap Inc./Securities & Exchange Commission
- Kanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap – The Wall Street Journal
- Kanye West and Gap Strike 10-Year Deal for ‘Yeezy Gap’ Apparel Line – The New York Times
- Paying for Yeezy: Gap’s Stock Deal With Kanye West – WWD
- Gap Soars Most on Record After Kanye Deal Brings Cool Factor – Bloomberg
- Gap stock soars after Kanye West touts collaboration with his fashion brand Yeezy – CNBC
- Kanye’s Second Coming: Inside The Billion-Dollar Yeezy Empire – Forbes
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the YEEZY Gap collaboration have the potential to drive a resurgence for the Gap chain? What do you see as the potential benefits and drawbacks to working with Kanye West?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Can Kanye West make Gap cool again?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While it’s impossible to say how the market will react, this is exactly the kind of brand jolt that Gap needs. Despite his many controversial activities, Kanye West still commands attention and he has a huge and loyal following — but only time will tell if the YEEZY brand can bring new shoppers to Gap. The big risk with this move is that Kanye West’s followers might not respond, and that would leave the Gap in a really bad spot. This is a Hail Mary pass strategy — and that’s what Gap needs.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
No one can predict how successful it will be. But 100 percent credit to Gap for making a bold effort to be culturally relevant. Pricing, promotions and assortments will only take things so far for fashion brands.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is a great move for the YEEZY brand and it will certainly drive good financials for Gap, at least for a while. But it also means that they have basically given up on the Gap brand as being relevant to today’s, and tomorrow’s, customer. It gives Kayne and YEEZY an amazing platform. It gives Gap a subordinate role. I can’t wait to see the pricing and promotional stance for YEEZY versus pricing and promotional stance for Gap. I can’t help but wonder — what would a now older and wiser Mickey have done?
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Kanye is a name and that will bring attention to the brand but more importantly will give Gap a direction. For many years, a lot of people (including a lot of us on this site) have wondered who Gap’s audience is. Maybe this will be a step in the right direction in letting us know.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is the kind of partnership that can help keep Gap relevant to their target customers. YEEZY is a short-term solution. For Gap – and any retailer – to stay relevant, they must continuously reinvent themselves with new merchandise lines and/or affiliations with influencers, such as Kanye.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Gap is dying and has been for ages. It needed a shot in the arm and Kanye and YEEZY potentially provide that. Gap deserves credit for making this play after years of stagnation and outdated thinking. It must be careful, however, to ensure that it brings something to the party too. In other words it needs to enhance its own products and offer so that the impact of YEEZY has a halo effect on the rest of the business. Failure to do that will simply result in Gap becoming a YEEZY distribution channel. Although if it does, they could eventually sell the entire thing to Kanye – which might be a good way of extracting maximum value for the business!
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Two slight problems here. First, the upscale sneaker market is not the same thing as the low-end denim market. YEEZY shoes — and so many other brands in this space — succeed by marketing scarcity. That’s what lets them charge a usurious premium. Gotta to have them? Gotta pay! That’s not quite the same market as mass market jeans and tee shirts. Second, Kanye appeals to younger — with the exception of the President — hipper, music-oriented, celebrity-following consumers. Gap — well Gap’s sweet spot is those shoppers’ grandfathers. And then there is the fact that Kanye, while touched by his own form of mad genius — well — sometimes comes off as more mad than genius, taking positions that have the potential to boost sales in his core market but alienate the mass market. Right now I’d say the real danger in the deal is the potential threat to Kanye and the YEEZY brand.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Have you ever heard the expression “history repeats itself”? Ten years ago (2010) Kodak (another global brand that failed in its digital transformation) was gasping and its CEO back then Antonio Perez launched “So Kodak” and decided to pay extraordinary amounts of money to partner with hip hop stars- Drake, Pitbull, Rihanna, and Trey Songz. The “So Kodak” campaign “will allow us to reach a new audience of people that we have not fared as well with as we wanted to,” stated John Blake, general manager of digital capture and imaging devices.
The strategy failed at Kodak – it will at Gap as well. Thinking that Kanye West will change the fate of Gap will amplify and validate the expression- “history [will] repeat itself.” Marketing executives should pay more attention to history.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
One of Gap’s key challenges has been tired designs. Perhaps Mr. West can bring new life to the brand.