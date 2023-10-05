Can Retailers Get Pols to Stop Playing Chicken in Debt Ceiling Negotiations?

Photo: iStock | pabradyphoto

The nation’s largest retailers are calling on Congress and the Biden administration to quickly hash out a deal on the national debt limit and avoid having the U.S. fall into default.

“Retailers have managed their way through demand shocks, workforce disruptions, supply chain bottlenecks and waves of organized retail crime. What they crave more than anything is a period of relative calm and certainty after three-plus years of managed chaos,” Michael Hanson, senior executive vice president for public affairs at the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), said in a statement emailed to media outlets.

“There are principled men and women serving in government in both political parties who understand the country cannot continue to prosper if we continue to govern from the edge of a cliff, budgeting from crisis to crisis without meeting our long-term obligations and setting a course of stability,” he added. “We urge the country’s elected policymakers to iron out an agreement that gives businesses the certainty they need to make the capital investments necessary to grow the economy and our workforce.”

The debt limit or ceiling puts a cap on the amount of debt the federal government can hold. The Department of Treasury reached its limit ($31.4 trillion in January) and has been undertaking “extraordinary measures” to avoid a situation where the government can no longer pay all its debts. The Treasury now says that Congress has until early June before that happens.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warns that if the “debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully. As a result, the government would have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both.”

Congress last approved the debt ceiling on December 16, 2021, the last of three times it was raised during the previous administration. Members of the Republican majority in Congress are threatening to withhold approval for raising the debt ceiling unless the Biden administration approves significant cuts to the federal budget. Democrats have said they are willing to negotiate on the federal budget as part of the normal budget and appropriations process.

A meeting yesterday between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden failed to produce results. The two leaders are scheduled to meet again on Friday.