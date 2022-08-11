Chick-fil-A’s three-day workweek gives ‘the gift of time’ to associates

Photo: Chick-fil-A

Justin Lindsey, a Chick-fil-A operator, has been getting a lot of press attention for designing a full-time three-day-a-week work schedule that has eliminated turnover at the restaurant and made it a magnet for job seekers.

That level of employee satisfaction wasn’t always the case. Mr. Lindsey’s Chick-fil-A locations consistently posted high sales and profits, but he understood that there was a cost being borne by employees that needed to be repaid.

“I realized, I’m asking a ton of these folks,” he told QSR. “They’re literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out.”

Staff members, he said, were giving up vacations and going home exhausted after shifts all in the name of making the business a success. “Honestly, I can do better,” Mr. Lindsey thought.

Doing better, by Mr. Lindsey’s definition, meant “leading with generosity” as he told Business Insider.

“Traditionally, we had used the term ‘the gift of time’ to refer to serving our guests in a quick and timely fashion. But we had always left employees out of that equation,” he said. “My idea was to provide staff with this gift of time by creating a scheduling system where they would know exactly what days they worked for as long as they work here.”

Mr. Lindsey has split his 25 team members and 18 team leaders into two pods who work regular shifts every week. Most of those working the 13- to 14-hour shifts are full-timers. Pod members only have to work two Saturdays a month and workers are not on-call on days off. All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sunday.

Proof of Mr. Lindsey’s approach is clear in the restaurant’s staffing numbers, which show zero manager turnover and an influx of new job seekers. It’s also supported by new research from UKG’s third annual “Retail’s 2022 Holiday Season Outlook.”

Results of the survey, which was discussed last week on a RetailWire Live webcast, found that increased flexibility is key to job satisfaction for both associates and managers on the frontline. That includes a better work/life balance but also, particularly in the case of managers, in how they go about doing their jobs.

Forty-one percent of managers feel disconnected from their jobs as they too often feel chained to their offices instead of leading their teams and interacting with customers.